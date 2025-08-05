Woodmere man indicted for vehicular homicide, pleads not guilty

A Woodmere man was indicted for aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges for allegedly driving recklessly while intoxicated, killing his 28-year-old cousin and seriously injuring another passenger, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly on Aug. 5.

Brian Antonio Lopez Cruz, 22, was arraigned before Nassau County Judge Tammy Robbins on multiple charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide.

Lopez Cruz was arrested on Monday, Aug. 4. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and was remanded.

The fatal crash occurred in Rockville Centre in September 2023. At 4:23 a.m. on Sept. 17, Lopez Cruz allegedly drove down Peninsula Boulevard at a high rate of speed before losing control of the vehicle and driving off the roadway, crashing into a nearby tree.

Lopez Cruz’s twenty-eight-year-old cousin, Merlin Lopez, was killed instantly.

Another passenger in the car, a 32-year-old female, suffered a fractured pelvis and ribs and a perforated colon, which required extensive surgery, according to a press release. She was treated at NYU Langone Hospital.

Lopez Cruz sustained head trauma and significant internal bleeding as a result of the crash, also requiring surgery at NYU Langone Hospital.

The charges include aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter in the second degree, vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, vehicular assault in the second degree, driving while intoxicated per se, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

An investigation after the crash found that Lopez Cruz was at a Hempstead bar for several hours before the crash, allegedly consuming multiple alcoholic drinks.

“Speed and alcohol are a deadly combination and Lopez Cruz’s alleged actions ended the life of a young relative who just wanted a ride home. The selfishness and recklessness on our roadways must end,” said Donnelly in a press release.

If convicted, Lopez Cruz could face up to 25 years in prison. He is due back in court on Aug. 27.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Nicole Vota of the Vehicular Crimes Bureau is prosecuting the case under the supervision of Bureau Chief Michael Bushwack and under the overall supervision of Executive Assistant District Attorney for the Litigation Division Kevin Higgins.

Lopez Cruz is represented by attorney Joseph Lo Piccolo.

The indictment comes at a time of numerous other serious crashes in Nassau County.