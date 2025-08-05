Port Water Pollution District demands commish end private deal at Sunset Park

The Port Washington Water Pollution Control District issued resolutions calling for Commissioner Brandon Kurz’s resignation if he choses not to resign from his involvement in the Police Athletic League.

The Port Washington Water Pollution Control District Board of Commissioners issued two resolutions on Tuesday, July 29, calling for the revocation of an agreement that gave Commissioner Brandon Kurz exclusive rights to operate youth athletic programs at Sunset Park — a deal they say violated multiple ethics rules and discriminated against local families.

Kurz, a commissioner with the PWWPCD and executive director of the Port Washington Police Athletic League, has launched a community petition opposing any future transfer of Sunset Park to the Town of North Hempstead, despite officials saying no active sale is currently underway

The board’s resolutions demand that Kurz and PAL provide written proof within two weeks that the “Kurz Agreement” — a private arrangement between PAL and Kurz’s company, Sports Washington — has been formally revoked.

According to the resolutions, Kurz’s compensated role in managing youth sports programs on district-owned land created a “prohibited pecuniary interest” and constituted a direct violation of the district’s code of ethics and his oath of office. The board also contends his actions were incompatible with his role as commissioner and accused him of attempting to influence district policy while personally benefiting from it.

The resolutions allege the agreement explicitly excluded members of two local families from participating in the programs at Sunset Park, a move the board called discriminatory.

The resolution says Kurz has shown “no remorse” and remains “combative,” further undermining public confidence in the district by falsely claiming youth sports at Sunset Park would be eliminated under a separate proposal to preserve the land through a transfer to the Town of North Hempstead.

“The Port Washington Water Pollution Control District has consistently worked to ensure that Sunset Park remains a community park and a home for youth sports. While transferring the property to the town initially appeared to be the most straightforward solution, that option has not been under consideration since September 2023,” said the Port Washington Water Pollution Board of Commissioners, excluding Kurz, in a statement.

“Since that time, meaningful discussion about Sunset Park’s future has been obstructed by Commissioner Kurz, who has a clear personal conflict of interest stemming from his operation of the PAL ball field, the compensation that was paid to his private company, and his request for a 50 to 100-year lease for PAL,” the board statement said.

The board’s resolution gives Kurz two options: provide documentation showing he has forfeited all revenue from the agreement, including any funds received by his LLC or family members, and refrain from participating in any further discussion or votes involving the PAL or Sunset Park, or resign from his position immediately.

A separate but related resolution demands the PAL adopt a non-discrimination policy and confirm in writing that Kurz will no longer be paid for his involvement in youth athletics held at Sunset Park.

Kurz said he knew the board was trying to build a case against him, but said the report was “unethical.” He claims he is not making money off PAL or Sports Washington.

Kurz said he is waiting to hear back from Council Member Mariann Dalimonte about having the public voice their input on the matter in a North Hempstead Town Hall meeting.



Dalimonte said she has not heard about a town hall meeting.

“There are currently no negotiations over the transfer of Sunset Park,” said Dalimonte.