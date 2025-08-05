Small Business Stars: Small Business Growth

These Small Business Star nominees have far-reaching community impact. Here’s how to vote for your favorite.

Vote Now to Celebrate Long Island Small Businesses!

Small businesses drive our economy and enrich our communities. That’s why PSEG Long Island and Long Island Press are partnering to bring you Small Business Stars. This is a monthly feature in print, online, and on social media that celebrates the achievements of small businesses across Long Island and The Rockaways. Each month, we’ll highlight two businesses that have demonstrated a commitment to innovation, social responsibility, and energy efficiency in their operations.

August Nominees

For August the focus is on Small Business Growth

Here are the two nominees:

Pickleball Plus , West Hempstead

West Hempstead Rooted Hospitality Group, Center Moriches

These two businesses are leading with innovation, using technology to drive growth and build a more sustainable future. Each organization has developed spaces and services that integrate energy-efficient solutions while delivering advanced offerings and spaces to their communities.

By participating in PSEG Long Island’s Business First Program, they’ve unlocked new opportunities to expand their impact and give back locally.

Vote for Your Small Business Star

Be part of the celebration by heading over to Instagram.com/LongIslandPress. Show your support for your favorite Small Business Star by simply liking or commenting on their respective video. Your input will help decide which business takes home the honor of Small Business Star of the Month!

Congratulations to the 2025 Stars!

February 2025, Energy Assessments and Cost Efficiency: Canine Companions, Medford

March 2025, Women-Owned Business: Angela’s Bra Boutique, Farmingdale

April 2025, Earth Month & Clean Energy: Twisted Cow Distillery, East Northport

May 2025, Technology & Innovation in Small Business: Jerusalem Memorial Chapels, Levittown

June 2025, Small Business Community Impact: James Cress Florist, Smithtown

July 2025, Outdoor Businesses & Energy Tips: Fire Island Ferries, Bay Shore

Themes for 2025

Each month we will highlight two exceptional small businesses under a new category:

August: Small Business Growth

September: Green Transportation

October: Energy Efficiency Awareness

November: Veteran-Owned Businesses

December: Social Responsibility & Non-Profit Partnerships

Celebration Held for Winners in January 2026

At the end of the year, all monthly winners will be honored at a special event. We will be recognizing their invaluable contributions to Long Island’s community and economy.

Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate and uplift the small businesses that make Long Island thrive. Like, share and show your support as we celebrate the stars of our community!

PSEG Long Island, the region’s leading electric service provider powering nearly 1.2 million customers, has partnered with Schneps Media, the largest local news publisher in New York, to launch Small Business Stars, a year-long celebration showcasing entrepreneurs and innovation.

Terms and Conditions