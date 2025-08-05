Soccer for a Cause raises over $20k for kids with cancer

Mastermind Unit (MMU), a Hicksville nonprofit organization, presented its annual Soccer for a Cause benefiting the Michael Magro Foundation at Kevin Kolm Field in Hicksville.

Ten teams participated in a day filled with competitive play, sportsmanship, and purpose. More than just a tournament, the event raised both funds and awareness for families facing pediatric cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. From early morning kickoff to the final goal, the field buzzed with energy and hope.

“We’re so proud of our players, families, and volunteers who showed up not just to play, but to make a difference,” Terrie said.

MMU Tournament organizers reflected on the past 18 years of the tournament: “Partnering with MMF allowed us to turn a love of soccer into real support for families who need it most.”

Proceeds from the event will go toward MMF’s programs, including Distraction Bags for hospitalized children, Small Wishes Big Smiles experiences, and essential financial assistance to families navigating pediatric cancer care.

Terrie added: “Today was more than a game — it was a reminder that community, compassion, and action can create lasting impact,” Terrie added. “We are incredibly grateful to MMU for standing with us.”

Special thanks to all sponsors, coaches, volunteers, referees, and attendees who made the day unforgettable. Together, we are changing lives — one goal at a time. This amazing day raised over $20,000 to help Michael Magro Foundation carry out their mission. To learn more about us, please visit our website and consider being a part of our journey.

For more information, visit michaelmagrofoundation.com.