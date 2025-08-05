U.S. News ranks best hospitals, NYU Langone in top 20

The U.S. News & World Report has released its annual ranking of the country’s best hospitals, placing seven Long Island institutions in New York’s top 20.

NYU Langone topped the list, followed by Northwell’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital (tied at 5), Catholic Health’s St. Francis Hospital (8), Stony Brook University Hospital (10), Northwell’s Huntington Hospital (15), and South Shore University Hospital (17).

The ranking is compiled based on data and survey responses reflecting care outcomes, patient experience, select care-related indicators, and expert opinion. More than 4,400 clinics were evaluated for this year’s report.

“[We have] always maintained one consistently high standard of care, regardless of location and specialty, allowing us to deliver the best quality and outcomes to our patients,” said Robert I. Grossman, NYU Langone’s CEO in a statement.

“These recognitions are a powerful validation of our commitment to excellence across the health system’s entire continuum of care,” said Jill Kalman, the executive vice president and chief medical officer at Northwell in a statement.

“This recognition is a direct reflection of the dedication and talent of St. Francis Hospital’s clinical, support and administrative teams across every specialty,” said Patrick O’Shaughnessy, the president & CEO of Catholic Health in a statement.

U.S. News also released their Best Hospitals Honor Roll, which highlights the 20 leading institutions in the United States. This list includes New York City’s Mount Sinai Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, and NYU Langone. Only California had more hospitals on the list than New York, with four making the cut.

NYU Langone has made the honor roll every year for the past decade.

The U.S. News rankings are broken down into 15 specialties as well, including four in which NYU Langone ranks first in the nation. These are cardiology, heart and vascular surgery; geriatrics; neurology and neurosurgery; and pulmonology and lung surgery.

“Thanks to the incredible employees working across our integrated health system, NYU Langone has achieved something unmatched this year: the most top-ranked medical specialties among any of our peers across the nation,” said Grossman.

The hospital system is also ranked in the top 20 for urology (2), gastroenterology and GI surgery (4), orthopedics (2), rehabilitation (5), rheumatology (9), diabetes and endocrinology (4), obstetrics and gynecology (12), and ear, nose and throat care (20).

North Shore University Hospital did well in several categories, ranking high in urology (20), pulmonology and lung surgery (15), orthopedics (7), diabetes and endocrinology (12), and cardiology, heart and vascular surgery (19).

Long Island Jewish Medical Center was ranked 17 for diabetes and endocrinology care.

Additional rankings include sections for 22 common conditions and procedures, including knee replacement, diabetes, and aortic valve surgery. Hospitals are designated as “high performing” in a specialty if they meet benchmarks specific to each condition or procedure.

Among New York hospitals, Mount Sinai Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, Northwell’s Lenox Hill Hospital, and NYU Langone were rated as high performing in every category.

Less than 1% of institutions evaluated met these criteria.