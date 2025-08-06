Community and first responders come together for Port Washington’s National Night Out

The Port Washington Police Department and the Port Washington Fire Department took to the field during National Night Out for a family friendly baseball game.

The Port Washington Police and Fire Departments squared off in a friendly softball game Tuesday night, Aug. 5, but the real win was community connection as hundreds gathered at Lions Park for the town’s fourth annual National Night Out.

Held across the country on the first Tuesday in August, National Night Out is designed to build stronger relationships between communities and first responders. In Port Washington, the event brought families, officers, firefighters and local business owners together for an evening of food, games, and neighborly connection.

“It’s a great opportunity for the police departments and the public to get to know each other, especially with the kids,” said Nassau County Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton. “It makes relationships and makes everyone familiar with the police. Everyone gets to say thank you.”

The night’s centerpiece was a spirited softball game between the police and fire departments, held at Brandon S. Wilson Memorial Field, named in honor of a late Port Washington police officer. Police players wore Wilson’s name on the back of their shirts in tribute.

Police Chief Robert Del Muro, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch, called the moment a personal honor. A former captain in the fire department and longtime police officer, Del Muro is preparing to retire next year after 45 years of service.

“I started with the fire department when I was 18, and I’ve known everyone on that field for a long time,” he said. “It was kind of an honor to throw the pitch.”

Del Muro emphasized the importance of community events like National Night Out.

“People usually meet us when something’s gone wrong,” he said. “Tonight, they can see us as regular people, ask us questions, and interact without any pressure.”

Local businesses contributed to the evening through donations and participation. Steve Edelson, owner of Smushed, an ice cream sandwich shop on Main Street, handed out homemade treats.

“I just have a good relationship with the officers here in town,” said Edelson. “Bridging the gap between the community and the police department is really important.”

School supply giveaways, children’s games, and vendor booths rounded out the event. Many donations came from local stores, including Arena Graphics and Target, as well as individuals in the community.

Resident Laura Campaner, who has lived in Port Washington for more than 20 years, attended for the first time.

“We came out to be with the community, let the kids hang out, and support our police and fire departments,” she said. “It’s a beautiful night to spend with neighbors.”

Town Council Member Mariann Dalimonte praised the event’s focus on those who serve.

“This is about the community and our first responders,” she said. “They’re the backbone of our community. We’re lucky to have them.”

Sands Point Mayor Peter Forman also attended with his police department, reinforcing the ties between the two neighboring municipalities.

“We’re all part of Port,” Forman said. “We share a school district, library district, and fire district. We’re here to support the community in every way we can.”

In the end, the fire department came away with the win in the softball game, but for many, the final score hardly mattered.

“It’s all about building relationships,” Del Muro said. “That’s what matters most.”