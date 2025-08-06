Port Washington welcomes new superintendent

Port Washington’s new superintendent, Gaurav Passi (left), was sworn into office by District Clerk Ruth Smith (right).

The Port Washington School Board officially swore in and welcomed Gaurav Passi as the new superintendent of schools at its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

At the start of the three-hour meeting, district clerk Ruth Smith gave Passi the oath of office before he conducted his first superintendent report.

“Since my appointment to this role, I’ve been focused on meeting people and hearing perspectives on the district,” Passi said. “These early conversations have given me valuable insight into the strengths of our district and the deep pride our community holds in its schools.”

In this role, Passi plans to host four in-person meetings for students, families, teachers and staff to attend and speak with him about issues in the school district. He will also offer a “thought exchange” for those who cannot attend in person.

“These sessions will provide a space to reflect on what’s working well, where we can grow and where we should focus our collective efforts in the years ahead,” Passi said.

Passi’s report ended by exploring some of the board’s preparations for the start of the school year before venturing into the meeting’s only discussion item: new policy and rules changes involving the Code of Character, Culture, and Conduct.

“Each year, the Code of Character, Culture and Conduct must be readopted by the board of education. This is a state requirement,” said board President Adam Smith

This year, changes were made to the definition of “discrimination,” the dress code and the electronic devices. The revised dress code section was developed by the Code of Conduct Committee in the fall of 2024 and was reviewed by the board Policy Committee in March 2025.

“The new updated section shifts focus regarding the dress code from enforcement and discipline to fairness, inclusion and educational access,” said Sean Feeney, assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction and assessment. “The new language emphasizes clarity, dignity and consistency while supporting a positive, respectful school environment.”

The new dress code avoids body shaming and includes clear, neutral guidelines that avoid bias and affirm the student’s rights.

In May, the state passed a new education law requiring “bell-to-bell” cell phone restrictions. For Paul D. Schreiber High School specifically, this means students are prohibited from using personal cell phones or internet-enabled devices for the entire school day.

“We’re not just complying with a policy, we’re using this as an opportunity to reflect on what gets in the way of learning and how to remove those barriers in a thoughtful, structured and student-centered way,” said Kathryn Behr, principal of Schreiber High School.

It is recommended that students in grades nine through 11 keep their personal devices in their lockers throughout the school day.

“By storing these devices in lockers, we can provide some clarity and consistency while still accommodating the necessary exceptions for translation, medical needs and emergencies,” Behr said.

The school is also considering adding a tiered system of consequences for policy violations that takes into account specific circumstances that might require flexibility.

“Ultimately, this plan that was recommended comes from our belief that students learn best in environments that are connected among people, focused, and free from the constant digital distraction,” Behr said.