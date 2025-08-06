Luxury Roslyn Harbor estate sells for $6.1M

A newly constructed estate in Roslyn Harbor has sold for $6.1 million, closing July 23, according to property records. The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home at 95 Spruce Street sits on a meticulously landscaped 1.01-acre lot and offers more than 9,000 square feet of total space.

Built in 2024, the two-story home blends transitional and modern design, with high ceilings and custom white oak details. At 6,250 square feet of livable interior space, the layout emphasizes both open flow and private retreat, filled with natural light throughout.

The first floor features formal living and dining rooms, a family room and an office or playroom, along with a butler’s pantry and a radiant-heated kitchen. A mudroom connects to the garage and serves as a functional transition space.

The upper level includes a primary suite with a fireplace, walk-in closet and a spa-style bathroom with radiant heat floors. Four additional bedrooms and three full bathrooms share the second level, along with a dedicated laundry room.

The finished, walk-out basement is designed for entertainment and extended living, with a guest suite, cabana bathroom with a laundry area, private office, gym and a custom movie theater.

Outdoor amenities center around a pool and spa, with multiple areas designed for gatherings and recreation. The expansive lawn and surrounding landscaping offer privacy and room to enjoy the full acre of land.

The property also features an elevator, a full-home generator and modern security systems. Energy-efficient features include ENERGY STAR-qualified doors and a smart thermostat. Utilities connected to the home include cable and electricity, with water provided by the public system and a septic tank managing waste.

Interior elements include beamed and cathedral ceilings, crown molding, chandeliers, stone and tile countertops and smart home features like built-in speakers and high-speed internet. Bathrooms are equipped with double vanities, bidets and low-flow plumbing fixtures.

Additional features of the chef’s kitchen include a breakfast bar, kitchen island and walk-in pantry. Appliances included in the sale were a refrigerator, dishwasher and dryer.

Constructed with cedar and stone materials, the home was built in a colonial architectural style. It includes a two-car garage and unfinished attic space.

This sale marks one of the higher-end residential transactions in Roslyn Harbor in 2025, reflecting continued demand for luxury homes in the North Shore market.

This home was listed by Parsa Samii and Traci C. Clinton of Compass Greater NY. Details courtesy of Zillow and OneKey MLS.