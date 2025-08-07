Hochul announces $21.5 million investment for road and safety improvements for Long Island’s south shore

Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged over $21 million to Long Island’s South Shore roads on Tuesday, Aug. 5, to protect communities from flooding and enhance safety.

Nassau County will receive $9.5 million for drainage upgrades and flood mitigation improvements at two low-lying sites: the Meadowbrook State Parkway at Merrick Road, Exit M9, and the section of Wantagh State Parkway called Bay Parkway within Jones Beach State Park.

“New York is stepping up to fortify our state from the impacts of climate change and extreme weather on our infrastructure,” Hochul said in a statement.

The state said the two roads are particularly prone to flooding at high tide during extreme weather events. The project includes installing pump stations, bolstering outflow pipes, and checking valves to ensure continuous drainage.

The project will also install an additional water drainage pipe near Jones Beach Field 5 to ease flooding conditions for beachgoers and theater attendees.

The governor said lane closures will occur during off-peak hours to minimize impact on regular travel and that construction is expected to be completed in the spring of 2026.

“We have already seen several historic rain events this year, and the need for smart investments to reduce the risk of flooding and keep roadways safe has never been greater,” Hochul said.

New York City and the surrounding area have recently battled against poor air quality due to smoke from hundreds of wildfires in Canada crossing into the U.S. Roads in Nassau and Queens also flooded due to rain at the end of July.

In Suffolk County, an $11.7 million project is intended to enhance resiliency and pedestrian safety along Merrick Road in the Village of Amityville.

The project, expected to be completed in 2027, will replace a nearly century-old culvert that carries Amityville Creek beneath the roadway and upgrade infrastructure to reduce flooding in residential areas, according to the state.

Hochul said flooding concerns have been present in the area ever since Superstorm Sandy wreaked havoc on Long Island’s South Shore in 2012.

The state previously provided $130 million for a Nassau Expressway project, which raised several roads, constructed new recharge basins, installed new drainage systems and more.

Officials for the area praised the state’s investment.

U.S. Rep. Laura Gillen called the funding “a necessary investment” and said that flooding continues to be a serious threat to safety.

“This funding is a necessary investment to protect critical infrastructure, including major evacuation routes like Meadowbrook and Wantagh State Parkways,” she said.

State Sen. Siela Bynoe, who is a member of both the Transportation and Environmental Conservation Committees, said Exit M9 on the Meadowbrook State Parkway for Merrick Road is prone to flooding and she values prioritizing coastal defenses.

“Improving flood resiliency in these areas is not just a matter of infrastructure; it’s about protecting lives, preserving communities, and ensuring that Long Islanders are safe and connected, even in the face of climate change,” she said.

State Assembly Member Kwani O’Pharrow, who represents South Shore communities in both Nassau and Suffolk County, said the funding will enhance safety and infrastructure for residents in the region.

“As climate change makes severe storms and floods more frequent, we must build smarter and invest in climate-resilient infrastructure that can protect residents, businesses, and commuters from extreme weather events that can be catastrophic,” said U.S. Sen. Kristen Gillibrand.