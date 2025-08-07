Four North Shore mansions sell for up to $7.95 million in hot luxury market

Four luxury estates topped the North Shore’s residential market this month, led by standout sales in Upper Brookville, Old Brookville and East Hills. Together, these multimillion-dollar homes reflect ongoing demand for private, amenity-rich properties with timeless architecture and modern flair.

The priciest sale was 1263 Pine Valley Road in Upper Brookville, which closed July 25 for $7.95 million.

Known as Residenza Di Serenita, the seven-bedroom, eight-bath home features a two-story marble foyer, a century-old French crystal chandelier, a gourmet kitchen with a brick pizza oven, and a grand primary suite with a fireplace and terrace. The landscaped grounds include a tiled pool, spa, outdoor kitchen and fire pit. Inside, a finished lower level houses a media room, gym, steam shower and direct backyard access.

In Old Brookville, 3 Woodhollow Lane sold for $6.2 million on Aug. 4. This 10,000-square-foot, Nantucket-style new construction sits on two private acres at the end of a cul-de-sac. The home includes a chef’s kitchen with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, a private elevator, radiant-heated floors, a home theater, a gym and a guest suite. Outdoor amenities include a saltwater pool, a waterfall hot tub, a full kitchen and an expansive patio.

Another Upper Brookville sale at 9 Colonial Drive closed July 8 for $6 million. Located on five gated acres, this 10,000-square-foot estate offers nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. Highlights include a mahogany-ceilinged interior, a chef’s kitchen with double Wolf appliances, and six fireplaces. The detached nine-car garage includes a one-bedroom apartment. Additional features include a wine cellar, humidor, gym, Olympic pool, guest cottage, two outdoor kitchens, and courts for tennis and basketball.

In East Hills, 25 Fern Drive sold for $4.6 million. This six-bedroom, seven-bathroom new build in the Roslyn School District combines classic design with smart home features. A dramatic foyer leads to a chef’s kitchen with commercial-grade appliances and a custom pantry. The home includes dual laundry rooms, a glass-enclosed gym, and a lower-level wet bar. The backyard features a saltwater gunite pool, outdoor kitchen, fire pit and pizza oven.

These sales underscore the strength of the North Shore’s high-end housing market, where privacy, craftsmanship and resort-style living remain top priorities for luxury buyers.

1263 Pine Valley Road, Upper Brookville

Listed by Lisa M. Fasano of Compass Greater NY and bought with Andrea L. Costello of Compass Greater NY.

3 Woodhollow Lane, Old Brookville

Listed by Janet Berookhim of Laffey Real Estate and bought with Traci C. Clinton and Parsa Samii of Compass Greater NY.

9 Colonial Drive, Upper Brookville

Listed and bought with Matthew S. Ferrara and Janet Falco of Signature Premier Properties.

25 Fern Drive, East Hills

Listed and bought with Tara M. Fox of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.