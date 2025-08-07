Port Washington man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child beginning at 4-years-old

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced the sentencing of a 59-year-old Port Washington for sexual abuse of a child.

A Port Washington man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday, Aug. 7, for sexually abusing a victim at his home for approximately five years, beginning when she was four years old, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

The 59-year-old man was convicted on March 4 of sexual conduct against a child.

The DA’s office said it will not release the defendant’s name to protect the victim.

Donnelly said the defendant’s wife began babysitting the victim when she was a baby.

In 2014, when the victim turned four years old, the man began to sexually abuse her while she was present at his home and being cared for by his wife, according to the DA.

Donnelly said the abuse continued for roughly five years.

Donnelly said the victim disclosed the abuse to a school guidance counselor when she was 12 years old.

The defendant was arrested at his home on June 15, 2023.

“The victim in this case should have been safe and supported at the home of her babysitter, free to enjoy her childhood. Instead, the defendant stole years of innocence away from her with calculated and vile actions,” Donnelly said.

Donnelly said her office is committed to protecting and supporting the community and making sure survivors of abuse are heard.