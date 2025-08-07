Things to do on Long Island this week includes a concert by Lil Wayne on Aug. 12.

Things to do on Long Island this weekend include concerts, musicals and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

SOMEWHERE IN THE SKY

The lineup for this indie and alternative pop band extravaganza features Catch AJR, Chelsea Cutler, Goth Babe, Valley and Madilyn Mei.

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com

$67. 6:20 p.m. Aug. 8.

CASH MONEY MILLIONAIRES 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Celebrate three decades of Southern hip-hop royalty as Cash Money Records reunites its legendary artists for a one-night-only event, featuring Big Tymers (Birdman & Mannie Fresh), Juvenile, B.G., Turk & The 400 Degreez Band, with special guests The LOX and State Property.

UBS Arena, 2400 Hempstead Tpke., Belmont Park, ubsarena.com

$68-$253. 8 p.m. Aug. 8.

THE ROCKET MAN SHOW

Experience an electrifying tribute to Elton John, featuring Rus Anderson, Elton’s official body double for the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. Anderson’s dynamic performance brings the iconic hits and flamboyant style of Sir Elton to life.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$25–$82 8 p.m. Aug. 8

LIMEHOF MUSIC DOCUMENTARY FESTIVAL

The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame will screen four or five feature length films and paired short films per day, with select screenings offering filmmaker Q&A sessions.

Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org

$10. Aug. 8-10.

THE CONCERT: A TRIBUTE TO ABBA

The world’s premier ABBA tribute band brings dazzling costumes and high-energy renditions of timeless hits like “Dancing Queen” and “Mamma Mia” to the Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill.

Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville, baldhillamphitheater.com

$23-253.30. 7 p.m. Aug. 9.

LITTLE BIG TOWN

This country group with hits like “Girl Crush” and “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” is coming to Long Island with openers Carly Pearce and Carter Faith.

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com

$17.22-$360.29. 7 p.m. Aug. 9.

HOT WHEELS MONSTER TRUCK SHOW

The thrilling live event features massive monster trucks performing jaw-dropping stunts, racing, and crushing cars in an adrenaline-pumping spectacle for all ages.

UBS Arena, 2400 Hempstead Tpke., Belmont Park, ubsarena.com

$35-$246.65. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9.

ECUAFEST

DJ Willy Mix hosts Ecuafest 2025, featuring Ecuadorian artists like Jenny Rosero, Juanita Burbano, Gustavo Cardenas and more.

Stereo Garden, 9 Railroad Ave, Patchogue, stereogardenli.com

$70. 8 p.m. Aug. 9.

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS

Catch a double-trouble concert with The Doobie Brothers and Jimmy Buffet’s Coral Reefer Band performing their yacht rock classics.

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com

$67. 7 p.m. Aug. 10

DAVID LEE ROTH

The legendary Van Halen frontman returns to the stage with his signature swagger and hard rock hits in a rare, sold-out performance.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

Sold out. 8 p.m. Aug. 10.



LIL WAYNE

The hip hop legend comes to town on Tha Carter VI Tour: Built on 20+ years of Carter Classics, with Tyga and Gang Kushington.

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com

$66-$457.29. 8 p.m. Aug. 12.

JELLYBAND

The local jam-rock favorites light up Patchogue’s 23rd annual Alive After Five celebration with eclectic covers from The Allman Brothers to Frank Zappa in this signature Alive After Five summer showcase sponsored by Five Towns College.

Patchogue Theatre, 71 E. Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

Free. 5 p.m. Aug. 14.