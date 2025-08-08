Ready to adopt a new furry friend? These 17 pals are ready for love

August, aka “Dogust,” is the universal birthday celebration for shelter dogs everywhere. Animal shelters across the country are full of cats, dogs, and other animals waiting for a loving home, so don’t wait… bring home your new best fur-iend today!

Available for adoption at Smithtown Animal Shelter

*Special Request* Break out the tissue box because we are determined to change Betty Boop’s fate. This couch hippo (approximately thirteen-year-young Female pibble mix) has spent SIX years at the Animal Shelter and deserves to wake up one day snuggled up next to YOU! She is a low-key, affectionate, wiggle monster who just wants a couch, Netflix marathons, and a human to call her person.

Betty loves to dip her feet in the kiddie pools and fancies herself to be a magician… She can turn stuffed animals into snow. If you give her a treat and a belly rub, she’ll be your friend for life. Seriously, this velcro couch seal will cling on to human connection at first boop. Betty suffers from significant arthritis in her hips and knees and will need a home that can manage daily medications. Betty Boop would be best suited as the only pet in a mellow adult-only home. During her tenure at the shelter, Betty has wished for one very special someone to step up and either adopt or “Forever Foster” her. Will you be her miracle?

If you are interested in meeting Betty, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with them in a domestic setting.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Celebrate “Dogust” with 50% off adoption fees for animals 4 months and older from August 1st through August 10th.

Chase is a sweet six-year-old pit bull mix from Virginia seeking a calm, secure home. He needs a fully fenced yard due to past escapes and thrives in a quiet neighborhood. While he can do well with older children, he’d love to meet everyone in the family! Chase is a bit fearful so he needs an experienced owner who can complete his training. If you have prior dog experience and want a loyal companion, visit our Port Washington campus to meet Chase today!

Randy is a handsome two-year-old Shepherd mix from Louisiana! Randy has had a tough time adjusting here and would thrive in a calm, loving home. He adores the outdoors and enjoys quality time with our volunteers. Randy needs a quieter neighborhood with a fully fenced yard to help him feel secure. He can be nervous and a bit stubborn, so an experienced owner who can provide strong leadership is essential. Older children and all family members — including any dogs — should meet Randy before adoption to ensure a perfect match.

Andrea is a gentle two-year-old pit bull mix from South Carolina looking for a calm, patient home. She does well with older children and would love to meet the whole future family before adoption. Andrea thrives in quiet settings (no urban living) and needs an experienced adopter to help her build confidence.

One-year-old Momma Lazuli may be small, but she arrived carrying a big surprise: five tiny kittens! After being rescued locally, this lucky black cat got the safety and care she needed to bring her little family into the world. With her mom duties behind her, Lazuli is rediscovering the joy of being a kitten herself, playful, sweet, and full of life. She hasn’t forgotten how far she’s come, and now she’s ready for the best chapter yet: to be adopted into a loving home of her own. She knows what it means to be lucky — could you be the reason she feels that way all over again?

One-year-old Belfast may have lost the life she once knew, but she hasn’t lost her spark. With wide eyes and an open heart, she’s embraced the comfort and care of her room in Bianca’s Furry Friends, and she’s ready for more. Catnip? She’s a connoisseur. Head bumps? Endless. Playtime? Always up for it. This dynamic diva is looking for a fresh start in a home with older kids no other pets, where she can finally be her full, fabulous self. After everything she’s overcome, Belfast is more than ready to be someone’s everything.

Four-year-old Sisu carries a quiet strength that’s impossible to miss. With chubby cheeks and a gaze full of wonder, he’s slowly learning to trust again after losing the only life he knew. Now safe at Bianca’s Furry Friends, he finds comfort curled up beside his feline roommates — proof that the presence of another cat helps him feel at home. What he needs next is a calm, experienced family with older children who can offer the gentle reassurance he deserves. Sisu is ready to leave his past behind and be adopted to discover what true love and safety really feel like.

Meet Bobby, a sweet but shy six-year-old pit bull mix with lots of love to give. Bobby is fearful of his surroundings and requires a special home that is willing to give him time and patience to adjust and get comfortable with his new environment. Bobby needs an owner who can complete his training. Bobby’s true personality and potential as a companion really shine once he is in the right environment. He would do best in a home with older children who are able to keep the household calm and secure for him.

Meet Starry, a nine-month-old Husky mix who’s ready to leave the rescue life behind and orbit right into your heart! This handsome fella was part of our recent California rescue, and now he’s shooting for the stars – aka, a forever home with someone who has previous dog experience and a galaxy of love to give. He’s got paw-sitive energy, star-quality charm, and a nose for adventure. Whether it’s chasing tennis balls or cuddling on the couch, Starry is ready to be your cosmic companion.

Milo is a gorgeous 11-month-old hound mix who’s been through a lot — but his spirit? Still full of love, tail wags, and goofy charm. Originally rescued from Georgia, this fun-loving pup is looking for a fresh start with someone who’ll give him the time, guidance, and affection he’s always deserved. He’s young, smart, and ready to learn. Milo would thrive with an active adopter who’s excited to help him keep growing, physically and emotionally.

*Senior Alert* Twelve-year-old Shanti found herself lost and alone until a kind stranger stepped in and changed everything. This gentle senior is making up for lost time with head bumps and affection for everyone she meets. After a lifetime in a home, she’s craving connection, comfort, and love more than ever. Shanti’s ready for a brand-new chapter filled with kindness and cozy memories. Could you be the one to help her rewrite her story?

*Senior Alert* Nine-year-old Ziggy is navigating big changes with grace and gratitude. After a lifetime of love, his family made the difficult decision to bring him to Bianca’s Furry Friends so he could thrive in a calmer environment. He’s already winning hearts with his gentle nature, soaking up every moment of affection — and every bite of salmon. New to life around other animals, Ziggy has found a cozy corner to call his own while he waits for someone special to adopt him and start his next chapter.

One-year-old Jennifer’s life changed the moment she was rescued from an outdoor colony, pregnant and unsure of what the future held. Gone is the constant struggle to survive; she’s traded it for cozy beds, gentle voices, and a quiet routine. While she still takes her time warming up, this thoughtful girl is ready to settle into a calm home with older kids. With a little patience, Jennifer will show you just how grateful she is for a second chance.

*Double Adoption* Tilly and Tammy have been through more than most, but these bonded three-year-old sisters are still holding onto hope. Rescued as fearful older kittens, they blossomed with time, love, and patience and even found a home with someone who truly understood them. After their beloved owner passed away, they returned to Animal League America, leaning on each other for comfort once again. Despite the ups and downs, they remain sweet, gentle souls with so much love to give. All they need is a quiet home with older kids, patient hearts, and maybe a few treats to help rebuild their happily ever after.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to adopt a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today.

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Putty is a curious, brave, and outgoing little adventurer who’s always on the move and ready to explore! He loves being held and snuggled, but is just as happy leaping onto countertops or chasing down any toy in sight. Affectionate and food-motivated, Putty forms strong bonds with people and enjoys being the center of attention. He’s easy to handle — even for nail trims — and his playful, friendly nature makes him an absolute joy to have around. Whether he’s on a mission for treats or batting at a spring toy, Putty brings energy and heart into every moment.

Orion is a goofy, lovable little guy with oversized ears and a heart to match. This playful whirlwind is known for his silly antics, from tumbling off his perch while rolling around for belly rubs to chasing his fish toy, his sister’s tail—or sometimes even his own! Whether he’s pouncing on a feather wand or zooming across the room in pursuit of nothing in particular, Orion fills every space with laughter and joy.

Ready to meet your new best friends? Complete an adoption application here.

