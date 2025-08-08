North Hempstead to host bicycle rodeo, helmet safety and story time event

North Hempstead Council Member Mariann Dalimonte, the Port Washington Police Department, the Port Washington Public Library, and Bicycle Playground will host a Bicycle Rodeo, Helmet Safety, and Story Time event in the roller rink at Manorhaven Beach Park.

North Hempstead Council Member Mariann Dalimonte, the Port Washington Police Department, the Port Washington Public Library and Bicycle Playground will host a Bicycle Rodeo, Helmet Safety and Story Time event at the roller rink in Manorhaven Beach Park on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 4 p.m.

Children who attend will participate in a series of courses focused on bicycle safety and agility skills. Attendees can also have their tires, seats, handlebar height, chains and helmets checked.

After the rodeo, children will enjoy bicycle-themed stories read by Rachel Fox of the Port Washington Public Library.