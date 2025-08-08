Carle Place School District engages young scientists at Camp Invention

Carle Place students participated in a hands-on summer program that built creativity and confidence while inspiring STEM learning.

The Carle Place School District hosted its annual Camp Invention program from July 28 to Aug. 1, offering students a week of hands-on STEM learning through open-ended challenges and creative collaboration.

Run by the National Inventors Hall of Fame and led locally by camp director Nancy Porcellini, the program grouped students by age to tackle four rotating modules focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

“This week was a fantastic opportunity for students to collaborate, explore and problem-solve,” Porcellini said. “Campers had a great week of fun and learning while working together with friends.”

In the “Illusion Workshop,” campers explored the science behind special effects in film and television. They engineered pneumatic props, experimented with sound design and learned about STEAM-related careers in entertainment.

The “In Control” module presented real-world problem-solving tasks. Campers repaired flat tires, constructed emergency shelters and learned Morse code, culminating in a circuitry challenge to transmit a message.

Environmental science took center stage in “Penguin Launch,” where students tested snow and water samples for pollution, experimented with magnetic fluids to clean penguin habitats and built launchers to send eco-messages into the thermosphere using a character named “Pengy.”

In “Claw Arcade,” students acted as young engineers and entrepreneurs. They designed working claw machines, created logos and brand identities, and pitched their inventions to a panel of mock investors.

Throughout the week, students applied engineering concepts, developed critical thinking and practiced teamwork. Each module ended with a final demonstration of their projects, allowing students to showcase their creativity and innovation.

Camp Invention has become a summer tradition in Carle Place. It offers students an immersive experience that blends play with purpose while building skills in STEM and beyond.