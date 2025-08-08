Town Council Member Mariann Dalimonte to host hurricane preparedness training for Port Washington residents

North Hempstead Town Councilwoman Mariann Dalimonte will host a hurricane season emergency preparedness training at the Port Washington Public Library to help residents prepare for severe weather and disasters.

In an effort to better prepare residents for increasingly severe weather events, North Hempstead Town Council Member Mariann Dalimonte will host a hurricane season emergency preparedness training on Wednesday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Port Washington Public Library’s Lapham Room, located at 1 Library Drive.

The event is a collaborative effort co-hosted by the Port Washington Fire Department, Port Washington Police Department, New York National Guard, Port Washington Public Library, and the New York State Office of Emergency Management.

Organizers aim to equip families and individuals with the knowledge and tools necessary to prepare for, respond to and recover from both natural and man-made disasters.

“As storms and emergency events grow more frequent and extreme, the need for community preparedness has never been greater,” Dalimonte said. “This training will help ensure Port Washington families are equipped to protect themselves and their loved ones in the face of disaster.”

The session will include instruction on how to develop a family emergency plan, what emergency supplies to keep on hand, and the fundamentals of disaster response and recovery. Each attending family will receive a free preparedness kit.

Registration is required. Residents can reserve a spot by visiting the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services website at www.dhses.ny.gov/citizen-preparedness-training-calendar.

Dalimonte is encouraging all Port Washington residents to attend and take advantage of this opportunity to become more disaster-ready.