Levittown’s musicians show their skills

Students in the Levittown Summer Music Program prepared for their performances at Jonas E. Salk Middle School.

More than 30 students in the Levittown Public Schools Summer Music Program celebrated the end of the program with the Summer Chamber Music Performance held at Jonas E. Salk Middle School on Aug. 6.

Directed by music teachers Matt Nobile, Shannon Frank and Program Coordinator Megan Bastos, several groups of students entertained on stage.

The smaller groups helped students’ individual skills be heard, such as the clarinet duo with Luke Musto and Junha Jang, and the flute ensemble, comprised of Gianna Boccia, Grace Foster, Gillian Mendez and Courtney Neglia.

Performances included percussion, brass, woodwind and string instruments. The show was closed out by nearly 30 students in the string orchestra.