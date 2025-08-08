Discoveries are aplenty at Massapequa Camp Invention

More than 200 students brought their sense of wonder to Unqua Elementary School from Aug. 4 to 8 as the Massapequa School District hosted Camp Invention. The nationwide program has been a summer staple in the district, providing youngsters with an outlet to create, explore and imagine.

Appropriately, this year’s theme was “Discover,” and students entering grades K-6 did just that in five different stations. With 30 hours of learning over five days, they got to dive deep into projects that fostered collaboration, critical thinking and problem-solving.

In Control took students on a simulated road trip, as they learned about the cardinal directions, studied maps and explored GPS systems. For a hands-on project, they assembled their own receivers and transmitters to decode secret messages. In the Illusion Workshop, the young scientists explored special effects in the entertainment industry as well as the science of optical illusions.

Every year, one of the modules has a business component and that was Claw Arcade. Students designed functional claw machines, then used their entrepreneurial skills to pitch their arcade ideas to potential investors. Penguin Launch combined ecology with engineering, as they designed and created flippers and launchers to propel their plush penguins across icy terrains. Camp Invention Games included different activities that promoted teamwork.

Each station was led by a certified teacher. There were also a few dozen middle school leaders-in-training and high school leader interns. They supported the teachers and also helped campers transition to each station. Matthew Collins, who is entering ninth grade, previously attended Camp Invention as a student and is now a leader intern.

“I like science,” Matthew said. “You get to see all the cool projects. The kids tend to be very creative and you get to help them out.”

Sophomore Dylon Esposito worked as a leader intern in Penguin Launch. He also attended Camp Invention as a child before moving into a leadership role.

“I really like the kids having fun and seeing them make projects,” he said.

The camp also had a director and two assistant directors. Nancy Porcellini, a Massapequa High School science teacher, was this year’s director and noted that Camp Invention continues to be extremely popular in Massapequa. She said the district receives tremendous support from the National Inventors Hall of Fame, which sponsors the program.

“Our students are in a safe, nurturing environment,” she said, “where they explore complex scientific concepts in an age-appropriate manner.”