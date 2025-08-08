Suffolk SPCA removes 25 dogs from “deplorable” Bay Shore home, investigation underway

Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) rescued 25 dogs from a Bay Shore home, where the homeowner is under investigation for a second time following animal cruelty charges in the same home in 2017.

The dogs, all estimated to be under 6 months old, were removed from Robin Mills’ Richland Boulevard home after Suffolk County police received a call at 11a.m. on Aug. 5 reporting “barking dogs,” according to Suffolk SPCA chief Roy Gross. He said the home was in “deplorable” condition, smelled of ammonia, and littered with garbage and feces he added.

“The conditions are probably some of the worst that we’ve ever witnessed in over 41 years that the SPCA is in existence,” said Gross. The home was later deemed “uninhabitable” by the local fire marshal.

The dogs, who were allegedly deprived of food and water for up to three days, were treated for fleas and other health issues after they were removed from the home, Gross said. In 2017, 21 dogs and an exotic bird were removed from Mill’s home. She was arrested and charged with animal cruelty but the conviction was overturned and the animals were returned, according to Gross.

The Suffolk SPCA chief said a criminal investigation is underway. Mills stated she was not living inside the home and a friend left the dogs in her care.

Given their emaciated condition, the dogs are not healthy enough to be adopted, according to the SPCA. However, people are encouraged to call the SPCA and sign up to adopt one of the terrier-Pomeranian mixed dogs once they are ready to be taken to a forever home.

Gross urged the community to advocate for the animals in their area and get in contact with the SPCA if they know of any animal mistreatment in Suffolk.

“I need people to step up to the plate. If you suspect animal cruelty in Suffolk County, please call the Suffolk County SPCA,” said Gross. “Make the call because a dog can’t pick up a phone.”

The SPCA is a not-for-profit organization that is authorized to enforce animal cruelty laws in Suffolk County since their inception in 1984, according to their website. The organization operates on donations and is independent of the Manhattan-based American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).