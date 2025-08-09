Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Clavin controversy, best lobster rolls and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week includes a look at Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin’s decision to step down, allowing fellow Republican County Legislator John Ferretti to step into the role.

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

Three months before the November election, Hempstead has a new town supervisor: Republican John Ferretti, who had been campaigning for the seat and left his role as a county legislator to fill it Tuesday morning.

The Port Washington Water Pollution Control District Board of Commissioners issued two resolutions calling for the revocation of an agreement that gave Commissioner Brandon Kurz exclusive rights to operate youth athletic programs at Sunset Park — a deal they say violated multiple ethics rules and discriminated against local families.

As summer settles over Long Island, lobster rolls emerge as a seasonal staple across the region. With their buttery buns and chilled or warm lobster filling, these iconic sandwiches are found everywhere from food trucks and clam shacks to upscale waterfront restaurants.

A Long Island native has spent nearly a century in service to others through the Catholic church, and now, she holds a Guinness World Record to show for it. At 112 years old, Sister Francis Dominici Piscatella has officially been named the world’s oldest living nun.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, has sent a letter calling for President Donald Trump to commute the sentence of disgraced ex-Rep. George Santos, who recently began his 87-month prison term for identity theft and wire fraud.