Long Island’s Center for Science welcomes 3 new life-like animatronic dinosaurs

A group photo of attendees during the unveiling of the Center of Science’s three new dinosaur animatronics, including BSA scouts, Nassau County officials and Ray Ann Havasy, the center’s Executive Director.

The Center for Science Teaching and Learning at Tanglewood Preserve, in time for its 25th anniversary, has unveiled three new animatronic dinosaurs, including the now-tallest animatronic in the preserve, a 15-foot-tall Lessemsaurus.

The nonprofit nature preserve in Rockville Centre is dedicated to encouraging science learning and literacy among people of all ages. According to staff, it is the largest permanent collection of animatronic dinosaurs in New York State, with 15 articulated dinosaurs.

The nonprofit acquired its first dinosaur animatronic six years ago, a large Stegosaurus, with a new animatronic being added almost every year.

This year added three, the forefront addition being a 15-foot Lessemsaurus, a long-necked sauropod from the Late Triassic of Argentina, with its robotic re-imagining being able to move its head and mouth. The giant herbivore is included to represent early dinosaur evolution, with its long neck designed to reach tall vegetation.

The other two added are Coelophysis models, a lightweight predator built for swift hunting, and is one of the earliest known dinosaurs. The overall theme of the exhibit is adaptation, teaching attendees about how species adapt to their environment to become better suited for it.

The animatronics act as a way of teaching kids about the dinosaurs in an engaging and fun way while also visualizing that aforementioned theme of adaptation, according to Ray Ann Havasy, the center’s executive director. Havasy served on the “Dinosaur Society,” where she was a consultant for Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film “Jurassic Park,” which used dinosaur animatronics. Havasy and the other consultants helped offer input for the blockbuster to ensure accuracy for the dinosaurs featured.

“I got to go back to what a six-year-old told me once,” said Havasy. “He said, because they’re big, they’re awesome, and they’re dead. I think they’re just awesome creatures that lived much longer than humans ever will…They lived for over 200 million years; we’re lucky if we make it to 10 million.”

All of the dinosaurs have been sourced by Dino Don Inc., a company that makes life-like robotic dinosaurs for exhibits. The company was founded by paleontologist Don Lessem, who was also an adviser to Spielberg’s Jurassic Park. The Lessemsaurus, as well as the other animatronics, are operated by a hidden tiny computer with a program dictating actions like their mouths opening or heads turning.

On Aug. 6, the Center of Science held an unveiling event for the new animatronics, inviting several elected officials from Nassau County and local BSA youth scouts to tour the exhibits.

At the event, the center received several awards, including a certificate of recognition from Town of Hempstead Council Member Laura Ryder. According to Havasy, similar-scale unveilings have been held for all past robotic additions to the reserve, and it is slowly becoming a tradition.

“The Center for Science is a dynamic dinosaur and animal exhibit which continues to be a treasure in the heart of Nassau County,” said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman in a statement for the unveiling’s press release. “For 25 years, the center has been an important education and tourist attraction. It is ideal for out-of-town visitors as well as local families looking for a fun, interactive experience.”

Along with the robotic reimagining of prehistoric beasts, the reserve is home to 40 live animals, from various species including emus, owls and tree frogs. The animals arrive either injured and unable to survive on their own or from owners who are no longer able to take care of these animals, with the center then taking them in.

The Center for Science at Tanglewood Preserve has a plethora of animatronic dinosaurs and animals, which can be visited from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except Wednesdays.