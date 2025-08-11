Quantcast
East Meadow
Courts & Crime

55-year-old man dead after two-car collision in East Meadow

By Posted on
A 55-year-old man was pronounced dead after a two-car collision in East Meadow, according to Nassau County police.
Long Island Press media archives

A 55-year-old man was pronounced dead and three others sustained injuries after a two-car collision in East Meadow at 1:19 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 10, according to Nassau County police. His name has not yet been released.

A 40-year-old woman traveling northbound on Carman Avenue collided with a car driven by a 57-year-old woman, who was traveling westbound on Salisbury Park Drive and making a left turn onto Carman Avenue, police said.

Police said the 57-year-old woman was driving with two passengers, including the 55-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman.

All four victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said. The 55-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the other three “sustained minor injuries,” they said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

