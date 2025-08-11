Landmark on Main Street celebrates 30 years with new leadership

Landmark on Main Street, home to the nonprofit Jeanne Rimsky Theater, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year with new leadership roles held by Sean Perry (L.) and Floryn Glass Stock (R.).

Landmark on Main Street, home to the nonprofit Jeanne Rimsky Theater, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year with a fresh vision to engage the community while continuing to offer top-tier performances at affordable prices.

To support this vision, the Landmark has created two new leadership roles: Sean Perry as managing director and Floryn Glass Stock as director of programming and marketing.

Perry, who has served as the theater’s technical director for the past twenty years, was promoted last year to managing director, a new position at the Landmark. During his tenure, Perry has been involved in nearly every show at the Jeanne Rimsky Theater and has overseen every major renovation since the theater’s opening.

Calling Port Washington his professional home, Perry said he is excited to combine his technical expertise with day-to-day operations to bring new ideas to life at the theater.

Floryn Glass Stock, a Port Washington native, recently joined the Landmark team after years of performing and working behind the scenes in dance concerts at the theater. She has extensive experience in theater production, choreography, directing, teaching, stage managing and lighting.

Stock also spent the last 12 years running a business, where she developed a passion for marketing and communications. She said she looks forward to using her skills to strengthen the theater’s connection with the community.

“Our mission is to serve Port Washington and Long Island with top-notch performances and community experiences at reasonable prices,” the Landmark team said in a statement. “We have exciting ideas to add to the robust show calendar at the theater that can include and engage more of our community. We can’t wait to see you at the theater soon!”