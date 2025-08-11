Loggia Glen Cove awards scholarships to 11 students

Loggia Glen Cove, Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America, held its annual Scholarship Night in July to honor exceptional students for their academic success, dedication to community service, and connection to Italian American heritage. The awards were presented during the Lodge’s monthly membership meeting.

Scholarships and recognitions, given in tribute to several beloved members, were made possible through the Lodge’s support. The evening highlighted student achievements in academics, the Italian language, and volunteerism.

Carina Gallo received the Loggia Glen Cove Scholarship in memory of Lisa Carrera. Alexandra Basile was honored with two awards—one in memory of Therese Della Vecchia and another general scholarship from the Lodge. Dominic Mattio received a scholarship in memory of Lorenzo Martone. The Dante Award for Excellence in Italian was presented to Calogero Guastella, in honor of Vincent F. Gallo, and Abigail Maselli.

Julianna DiLorenzo and Julia Petrizzo received Community Service Awards for their outstanding volunteer efforts, and Natalya Golia received one in honor of Dante DiBlasio. Petrizzo also received a scholarship from the New York State Grand Lodge Foundation, Inc.

Three additional students—Olivia Cagno, Peter Grande and Sofia Della Ratta—were not able to attend the event but were also recognized. Cagno was awarded the Dante Award for Excellence in Italian, Grande received a Loggia Glen Cove Scholarship, and Della Ratta was named as a recipient of a scholarship from the New York State Grand Lodge Foundation, Inc.

All student honorees were presented with official citations. Mayor Pamela D. Panzenbeck delivered a citation on behalf of the City of Glen Cove. Additional citations were issued on behalf of Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, State Assembly Member Charles D. Lavine, Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton and Nassau County Comptroller Elaine Phillips.

“These impressive students reflect the values we hold dear—hard work, service, and cultural pride,” said Marisa Gambino, president of Loggia Glen Cove. “We are proud to support them and look forward to seeing all they will accomplish.”

To learn more about Loggia Glen Cove and its ongoing programs, visit www.loggiaglencove.com.