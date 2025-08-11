Schools prepare for statewide cell phone ban starting this fall

Schools across New York settle down on cell phone policies as statewide ban takes effect in September.

Schools across New York are finalizing plans to implement a new statewide ban on cell phone use during the school day, a policy championed by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The ban, set to begin when classes resume this September, will apply to all students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

The ban, which became law May 9, aims to reduce distractions and increase student engagement by prohibiting the use of smartphones and other internet-enabled devices “bell-to-bell” — meaning from the start to the end of the school day. The policy covers not only instructional time but also noninstructional periods such as lunch and recess.

“Our young people succeed when they’re learning and growing, not clicking and scrolling – and that’s why New York will be ready to implement bell-to-bell smartphone restrictions on the first day of school,” Hochul said during a roundtable discussion on the ban. “I’m pleased that most school districts across the state have either already implemented or are finalizing their distraction-free policy – and my team continues to provide the resources and tools to ensure every district publishes their policy by the Aug. 1 deadline.”

In early July, the state education department released detailed guidelines to assist districts in drafting comprehensive policies. By the Aug. 1 deadline, all 1,098 public school districts, charter schools and boards of cooperative educational services, or BOCES, statewide were required to submit their finalized cell phone policies to state officials.

The guidelines emphasize that while the ban restricts device use during the school day, schools are allowed to set their own protocols for storing phones. Districts can choose what works best for their communities, whether that means providing lockers, phone pouches or designated storage areas in classrooms or offices. To support districts in this effort, the state has allocated $13.5 million to help purchase storage solutions.

Districts’ policies must also include provisions allowing parents to contact their children during the school day. Schools are encouraged to provide alternative communication methods, such as monitored school email accounts, to facilitate parent-student communication while maintaining classroom focus.

The state report accompanying the new law, titled “More Learning, Less Scrolling: Creating Distraction-Free Schools,” underscores the rationale behind the policy. The report finds that smartphones can hinder students’ learning and creativity, contributing to shorter attention spans and increased distractions. Conversely, participation in in-person activities such as clubs, sports and arts programs fosters stronger social connections and better focus.

The ban also requires that policy development involve teachers, parents and students to ensure equitable discipline and accommodate students with special needs. Exceptions to the ban are allowed for students who need phone access for health care reasons, translations, those with disabilities and student caregivers who require communication during the day.

Across Nassau County, school districts have spent the summer finalizing their cell phone policies ahead of the state deadline. Each district has tailored its approach to enforcement and discipline, reflecting varying community standards and concerns.

Many districts have implemented a graduated discipline system. On a student’s first offense, the phone is confiscated and held in the main office until the end of the school day. Subsequent violations may result in more severe consequences, which differ by district.

In addition, several districts have emphasized how parents should reach students during the school day. Nassau County schools like the Hicksville Union Free School District and New Hyde Park-Garden City Union Free School District encourage parents to contact students via monitored district email accounts or by calling the school’s main office, rather than relying on direct cell phone access.

The statewide cell phone ban represents a significant shift in school policy, reflecting growing concerns over the impact of digital distractions on student learning. While smartphones have become integral to students’ social lives and learning tools, the new restrictions are intended to strike a balance by limiting noneducational use during school hours.

Hochul, who has made the ban a priority, said the new rules align with a broader effort to foster healthier technology habits among young people. According to officials, the vast majority of New York’s public school districts have submitted their policies on time and are preparing to enforce the ban when school resumes.

The state’s push for a “distraction-free” environment follows mounting evidence linking heavy smartphone use with reduced academic performance, decreased creativity and negative effects on mental health.

During a roundtable discussion at Middletown High School on Monday, Aug. 11, Holchul said about 90%, of the 1,098 public school districts, charter schools and BOCES, have provided cellphone restrictions to state education officials ahead of the upcoming school year.

“Change is hard, it is hard, but as I did my research and studied these trends, and talked to countless parents and students about what’s happening in their lives,” Hochul said during the discussion. “I know we’re on the right path. And history will look back at us and say, ‘it is a shame it took so long.’”

The new cell phone ban is just one component of Hochul’s broader education agenda, which includes efforts to improve student engagement, support mental health and reduce barriers to learning. The initiative reflects a growing national conversation about the role of technology in schools and how best to balance its benefits with its potential distractions.

With less than a month before the start of the 2025-2026 school year, Nassau County public schools are poised to join districts statewide in ushering in a new era of classroom focus, free from the constant pull of smartphones.