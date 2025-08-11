Syosset school district construction begins as part of $143.81M bond

Syosset Central School District has begun the first of multiple construction projects this summer as part of a $143.81 million bond.

The construction projects included re-paving at South Woods Middle School and the construction of a new bus loop at South Grove Elementary. Roofing work was also conducted at both South Woods Middle School and Syosset High School.

According to an update by the superintendent, the district has also repaired and refinished some of the elementary gym floors, replaced the high school testing rooms, and updated the high school media room.

The bond is part of the Syosset Central School District Facilities Improvement Bond, which passed in October 2024. The bond aims to improve district facilities as enrollment numbers increase, according to the district website.

Additional proposed projects, beginning construction next summer, will span across the district’s ten schools.

At the high school, projects include a new 13,000-square-foot gym, the addition of a new library, the expansion of the existing science research lab and new security enhancements, among other changes, according to the district website.

District-wide, schools will receive new playgrounds and gym spaces, as well as air-conditioning units for existing gym spaces.

The projects will allow the district to “manage its enrollment growth in safe, inviting, and accommodating spaces that will serve our students and our community well into the future,” according to the district website.

The district has seen a 9% increase in student enrollment in recent years.

The construction projects come just weeks after emergency electrical repairs began at Walt Whitman Elementary School after a series of June power outages.

Efforts to reach the school district were unavailing.