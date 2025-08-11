Syosset National Night Out attendees celebrate chamber president’s birthday

During the annual celebration of National Night Out at Syosset-Woodbury Park on Tuesday, Aug. 5, Nassau County Legislature Deputy Minority Leader Arnold W. Drucker led hundreds of attendees in celebrating the birthday of Russell Green, president of the Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce.

“Russell’s commitment to public service is an unwavering force, and it powers his unwavering dedication to local businesses and the Syosset-Woodbury community at large,” Drucker said. “We were all thrilled that Russell spent part of his birthday with us at National Night Out so that we could share in this special occasion and thank him for all he does throughout the year!”