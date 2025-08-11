Syosset summer school helps ‘extend educational experience’ year-round

This year the Syosset Central School District welcomed nearly 900 students to its summer school, offering both academic skills and enrichment programming. The program, which is running through Aug. 15, offers a variety of courses for elementary through high school students.

“The summer school program is one of the many benefits of being a Syosset resident. The goal of the program is to extend the Syosset educational experience into the summer, encouraging students to become lifelong learners,” said Superintendent Thomas Rogers.

This summer, Rogers said, there are 30 total enrichment and skill courses for students entering grades 1-8, as well as high school credit and Regents review classes. Enrichment courses delve into a variety of subjects, including the arts, sciences, technology, athletics and music.

Rogers said the program is designed to offer students support in subject areas that may be unfamiliar or difficult to them. He said the summer program allows students to “maintain their progress” in a variety of activities, like musical ensembles, as well.

“Students learning English get a head start before the school year begins, and those who need extra support in specific subjects have time to review and strengthen their skills, so they feel confident and prepared to join their peers in the fall,” he said.

Rogers said his favorite part of the program is the community it creates, however. The district is comprised of 10 buildings and has almost 7,000 students according to the state Department of Education. He said many of the students in the program may not have met each other throughout the school year.

The superintendent said the district’s special needs students are “fully integrated into the program,” which he said ensures that they feel included in the school community.

Rogers said one moment that stuck out to him this summer was when two kids told him that their favorite course taught them to be engineers.

“That moment made me proud—we’re offering students a meaningful, fun and unique way to spend their summer break,” he said.