New York Bar Foundation honors two Nassau County judges

Justice Cheryl Chambers, president of the New York Bar Foundation (middle), presenting Judge Norman St. George (right) and Judge James M. Wicks (left) with the Force for Justice Award.

First Deputy Chief Administrative Judge Norman St. George and Magistrate Judge James M. Wicks have been awarded the Force for Justice Award, recognizing their respective leadership and judicial work across New York State.

The judges were honored at the Leadership Laureate celebration for the New York Bar Foundation, a nonprofit philanthropic entity of the New York State Bar Association that uses donations to fund its goal of advancing legal services in the state.

The event was held on Tues., July 29, at Ruskin Moscou Faltischek P.C. in Uniondale in celebration of the judges, with several legal leaders from across New York State in attendance. According to the foundation, the event recognized the work of the two judges and highlighted the foundation’s ongoing efforts to expand access to legal services in underserved communities.

“Judge St. George has strengthened New York’s judiciary through innovation, strategic leadership, and an unwavering commitment to fairness,” said Justice Cheryl Chambers, president of the Foundation. “He brings a steady hand to court administration, focused on efficiency without compromising justice, making a meaningful impact across the state.”

St. George was praised during the event for his extensive judicial work following his graduation from Hofstra Law School, with a nearly four-decade career in the law that includes more than 22 years on the bench. George has served as the district administrative judge for all courts in Nassau County, following his tenure as the supervising judge of the Nassau County District Court.

St. George was also recognized for having held a series of titles over his career, serving as a district court judge, a county court judge, and a justice of the Nassau County Supreme Court. In 2023, he was appointed as first deputy chief administrative judge, the second-highest ranking administrative position within the New York State Judiciary.

“The foundation’s mission—to provide support to those in need of civil legal services and to inspire law students to pursue public service—is one I deeply value,” St. George said.

According to the bar foundation, St. George presided over serious felony criminal matters, complex commercial and medical malpractice cases. He also oversaw multiple specialized courts, including the Integrated Domestic Violence Court, Domestic Violence Court, Youth Part and the Sex Offense Court.

Similar to St. George, Wicks was praised for his work across the legal field prior to his 2021 appointment as a United States magistrate judge for the Eastern District of New York. Justice Chambers commended Wicks’ commitment to upholding high ethical standards, highlighting that he is a Fellow of the Foundation, which, according to the organization, is an honor reserved for exceptional leaders in the legal community.

“Judge Wicks has shown a lasting commitment to integrity, professionalism, and service,” Chambers said. “His leadership within the bar…reflects his deep commitment to strengthening the justice system and the legal profession.”

Prior to his magistrate appointment, Wicks spent over 25 years at Farrell Fritz, a Uniondale law firm, where he became the firm’s first general counsel. Wicks has held several leadership positions in bar and professional organizations all across New York State, notably including serving as chair of the EDNY Civil Litigation and the New York State Bar Association’s Commercial and Federal Litigation Section.

The foundation’s July 29 celebration was part of its Leadership Laureate Series, which was launched in honor of its 75th anniversary. The series recognizes statewide distinguished legal professionals, as well as the foundation and its partners’ steadfast goal of providing civil legal assistance and supporting legal education through scholarships and fellowships.

“The foundation’s mission—to provide support to those in need of civil legal services and to inspire law students to pursue public service—is one I deeply value,” St. George said.