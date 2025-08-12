Calamity Jane House renovations completed at Nassau Country Club

Calamity Jane, the historic halfway house at the Nassau Country Club in Glen Cove, has completed its lengthy renovation that included a face-lift and expansion. The “halfway house,” which refers to the building that provides golfers with refreshments and snacks during their round, is located between the 9th and 10th holes of the golf course.

One of the changes includes the country club’s original Pro Shop, transitioning into a bag storage room within the halfway house. The Pro Shop has now taken the place of the men’s card room, which gives golfers space to play cards and socialize with one another.

Additionally, there is a new outdoor patio, where members can sit outside and watch golf where the 9th and 10th tee are in view.

“The halfway house project was done in conjunction with an expansion of the No. 10 tee, as well as a renovation of the Townsend family cemetery that borders on one side of the property. We are so proud of the end result and as a bonus, we now have an outdoor patio allowing members to watch golf for the first time in many years.” said Meg O’Connor, the general manager and chief operating officer of the country club, in a press release.

The name “Calamity Jane” is derived from not just an American Wild West frontierswoman and sharpshooter, but also as the name of golfer Bobby Jones’ putter, according to the press release.

The club said Jim Maiden, a former head golf professional at Nassau Country Club, was the one who offered Jones the opportunity to try out the putter before he competed in the 1923 U.S. Amateur Championship. Jones won 13 major championships, making his putter one of the most memorable in the game’s history, they said.

The Nassau County Club is over 125 years old, and it has received many renovations throughout its time, the most recent being in 2021 by Fazio Design.

The club is set to host the 13th annual Junior Ryder Cup from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25. The cup will conclude at Bethpage Black before the non-junior Ryder Cup takes place from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28.

All of these changes are part of the club’s long master plan looking at the historic clubhouse, golf courses, and its members demographics and lifestyles, the club said in its release.