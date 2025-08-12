LAW and the Planet 12 Experience was the latest to perform at Westbury Arts’ annual Summer Concert Series at Piazza Ernesto Strada.

Lawrence “LAW” Worrell is a genre-defying musical powerhouse who lives on Long Island but has firm roots in Brooklyn. A seven-time Grammy nominee and three-time Indie Music Award winner, LAW brings unmatched energy, soul, and style to the stage. Grandson of Blues/Soul legend Sam “Bluzman” Taylor, hailed as the hardest working man in the music business, embodies a rare passion for his craft.

LAW and Planet 12 Movement were on point as they played for a packed crowd in the Piazza on a truly magnificent summer evening. They began the night with some funky original songs, then moved on through the night mixing their set with original tracks and covers from the Temptations to Fleetwood Mac to Prince to Kool & The Gang to Bell Biv Devoe to Michael Jackson, and even a funky rendition of Billy Joel’s classic “It’s Still Rock & Roll to Me.”



LAW and the band ended the show with some Parliament and lively crowd interaction. It was another fantastic show for Westbury Arts’ free summer concert series, and a genuine musical treat for the community.