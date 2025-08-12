Tully Park Farmer’s Market boasts wide range of vendors in first year

For the first time ever, North Hempstead residents can pick up fresh produce and seafood, baked breads, homemade jams, sauces, pickles and more every Thursday afternoon in Tully Park.

The town’s first farmer’s market season is currently in full swing, offering residents a rotating assortment of dozens of vendors in the park’s parking lot from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. each week.

“With all of the improvements we’ve been doing in the park — the brand new parking lot, pickleball courts, tennis, brand new track — we just see a real uptick in the use of the park,” said North Hempstead Supervisor Jen DeSena. “We thought it would be a great opportunity with all of the new amenities to just bring forward the market.”

“It’s natural. You come out, walk, exercise, and then get fresh vegetables and fruit. Everything just kind of ties in,” she continued.

Nearly all of the vendors are from Long Island, though a handful come from upstate, Queens or Brooklyn.

“We’re supporting local farmers, local vendors, small businesses,” said North Hempstead Parks Commissioner Kelly Gillen. “I think it’s a really nice tie-in to the community. It’s all organic and healthy, and it really ties into what we’re trying to do. Parks are about health and wellness. We’re offering spaces where people can come just to improve their health, their well-being and mental health.”

On any given Thursday, residents may be able to get fresh mushrooms from Cam’s Urban Farm, pickled products from Herman’s Best Pickles, Mediterranean food from Saha Guys, fresh brews from Cement Coffee Company and assortments of hot sauces, pasta sauces, raw honey, potato salad and jams.

The market also boasts non-consumable natural products, like goat milk soap, all-natural dog treats and jewelry.

“And, it’s right in your backyard,” Gillen said. “You don’t have to travel to get the fresh Long Island produce.”

Many local vendors, like David Herrera of La Casa Bakes N Cakes, are using the market as one of their first in-person selling points.

“This is a home-based business, so we were selling to other people just by recommendation,” he said. “You really need a lot of capital to open a store. This is a great opportunity to have exposure and have people testing our products.”

Herrera said he has been enjoying selling at the market and bringing his organic bread to more people.

“We were inspired by wanting to have good food for our kids,” Herrera said. “We were thinking, ‘OK, we really like bread.’That is a base in the kitchen. So we started looking for good ingredients to make great bread. Everything is made at home, with healthy ingredients. We use a lot of olive oil. We use artisan flour.”

Other longstanding family businesses are taking the opportunity to connect with even more customers, like Olivia Lofstad of seafood vendor Catch of the Hamptons.

“My dad’s a fifth-generation commercial fisherman. Most of this fish is right off his boat. He catches it and I sell it,” Lofstad said, smiling. “We like to be able to sell directly to the consumer, because it cuts out extra costs when fish needs to be shipped into the city and then back out to the fish markets.”

The Tully Park Farmer’s Market will run every Thursday through the end of October.

Read more: Long Island Growers Market returns to Roslyn for 18th year