AARP celebrates Social Security’s 90th Anniversary at pizza pop-up in Medford

U.S. Rep. Nick Lalota presented AARP New York staff a Certificate of Congressional Recognition honoring Social Security at a Pizza Pop-Up in Medford. From left to right: Kevin Jones, AARP New York’s associate state director of advocacy, Congressman Nick LaLota and Bernard Macias, AARP New York Senior Associate State Director of Community Engagement on Long Island.

AARP New York hosted its latest Pizza Pop-Up on August 12 in celebration of Social Security’s 90th anniversary — this time bringing the campaign to Mama Bella’s in Medford, where Congressman Nick LaLota (R-D1) joined residents to hear how the program has shaped their lives. Over slices of classic New York pizza, older adults and volunteers shared their stories as part of AARP’s statewide campaign, “Slices of the Story: Served Up NY Style.”

The event is one of more than 150 community gatherings across the state in the lead-up to Social Security’s 90th anniversary on August 14. Through these pop-ups, AARP is creating spaces where older adults and elected leaders can share their “slice of the story” and underscore the program’s impact in everyday terms.

“Social Security is more than just a number in a budget — it’s a lifeline earned through decades of hard work,” said Beth Finkel, AARP New York state director. “By sharing a slice of pizza and a slice of their story, New Yorkers are reminding us what’s at stake. For 90 years, Social Security has provided dignity, stability, and peace of mind — and AARP will keep fighting to ensure it’s there for generations to come.”

LaLota reaffirmed his support for protecting and strengthening Social Security and praised AARP New York’s efforts to bring real community voices to the conversation:

“Social Security is a promise between America and its retirees, and in Congress I’ve worked to defend that promise. Most recently, I voted to cut taxes on Social Security by delivering a $6,000 deduction for those 65 and older. It’s hard for seniors to afford to stay on Long Island, but I’m doing my part in Washington to help make it possible,” said LaLota.

In Suffolk County, more than 312,000 residents receive Social Security, contributing $7.7 billion to the local economy each year. Most beneficiaries are retired workers, but the program also supports individuals with disabilities, children, and surviving family members.

Social Security is one of the most successful and popular initiatives in American history, helping generations of Americans avoid poverty and live with dignity in retirement. In its 90 years, Social Security has never missed a payment. Today, 14 percent of Americans 65 and older rely on the program for most of their income, while 40 percent depend on it for more than half. It helps families keep a roof over their heads, put food on the table, and provides peace of mind that their loved ones are protected in the event of disability or death.

“Most of the generations collecting Social Security have been working since they were teenagers. Myself, I’ve been paying into SS since age 16. I made a life choice and developed a fiscal strategy around it, for my senior years. To have Social Security reduced at any level completely changes what I need to do for the future to continue to live as I planned.,” said Michael Kaplan, an AARP Long Island volunteer. “All we ask is those that control Social Security be fiscally responsible as we’ve been our entire lives. I earned it, and so did a lot of my family, friends, and neighbors. We all paid into it. Social Security needs to be there for all of us!”

The Pizza Pop-Up series continues across the state as part of AARP New York’s 90-day campaign to mark the 90th anniversary of Social Security — celebrating its legacy, highlighting its local impact, and calling on leaders to ensure it remains strong for generations to come.

With every paycheck, younger Americans are paying into a system that will help them build a more secure future. AARP’s campaign ensures that their voices — and the voices of older adults — are heard loud and clear.