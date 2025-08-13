East Hills discusses new stop signs after resident concerns

The East Hills Board of Trustees discussed with implementing new stop signs on Midwood Cross.

The Village of East Hills will consider adding stop signs at Midwood Cross after a resident voiced safety concerns about speeding and cut-through traffic during the Aug. 12 board of trustees meeting.

East Hills resident Linda Lebovitz told the board that traffic has been increasing over the past year, particularly during morning rush hours, as drivers avoid congestion at Glen Cove Road and Northern Boulevard. She said many drivers travel well over the speed limit, posing risks to pedestrians, including children waiting for school buses.

“One of our neighbors has to stand at the corner holding her children’s hands until the bus comes to a complete stop,” Lebovitz said, urging action.

East Hills Mayor Michael Koblenz said the village would add stop signs if nearby residents agree and if Lebovitz provides a written list of where they should be placed. Deputy Mayor Brian Meyerson asked Lebovitz to gather a petition signed by residents in favor of the proposed stop signs.

“Sometimes a little inconvenience for somebody saves lives,” Lebovitz told the board.

Lebovitz said she hoped for some speed bumps, but understands that wasn’t up for discussion, as Koblenz has previously explained over emails. Koblenz said that he had hoped speed bumps near the Park at East Hills would slow down drivers, but he hasn’t seen them be very effective.

Trustee Stacey Siegel said the stop signs will “at least slow them down.”

The mayor also updated the board on issues, including a dispute with National Grid.

Koblenz said the utility is not following an agreement to use specialized drilling methods, a K-drill, designed to protect village streets during gas line work.

He cited Chestnut Drive as an example, where the road developed a bump shortly after it was repaved due to what he called substandard repair work. Efforts to arrange a meeting with the utility, he said, have been unsuccessful.

Also, during the meeting, trustees authorized lifeguards working the Labor Day weekend to receive a $200 bonus. The bonus only applies to lifeguards who work full eight-hour shifts, Saturday through Monday.