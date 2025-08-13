LIMEHOF announces music doc film festival 2025 winners

The award winners of the Inaugural Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) Music Documentary Film Festival

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF), exclusive home of the Billy Joel Exhibit, recently ran its first-ever LIMEHOF Music Documentary Film Festival from August 8 to 10 at LIMEHOF’s Stony Brook location (97 Main Street, Stony Brook). This film festival, which is the very first film festival founded in the U.S. to focus exclusively on music documentaries, wrapped up with an awards ceremony held nearby at the Three Village Inn.

“In our very first year, the LIMEHOF Music Documentary Film Festival exceeded all expectations by uniting filmmakers, musicians, and audiences in a shared love of music’s power to inspire,” said Tom Needham, Executive Director of the LIMEHOF Music Documentary Film Festival.

Director and actor Robert Schwartzman won the award for Best Director for his film, “Hung Up on a Dream: The Zombies Documentary,” which closed out the festival on day three.

“Audiences really like music documentaries, and our industry really needs to make it a thing to keep these movies out there in theaters and festivals,” Schwartzman said. “When a festival embraces anything, sometimes that’s how people are going to learn about these films. A festival is a moment of sharing people’s work, and I think it’s great to highlight music-specific stuff and documentary format.”

“To My Rescue, it Was the S1Ws (A Public Enemy Story)” won two awards — one for Social Impact Award and the Audience Award for Best Feature.

“This is very humbling,” said director Janol Ture. “I’m honored. I think this film connected with the audience because of the message, the purpose, and the truth behind it. It’s a story that hasn’t really been told. I’m very grateful that the audience recognizes that.”

“The Bronx Boys – The Evolution of B-Boy Culture” won the Audience Award for Best Short Film. DJ Johnny Juice Rosado from Public Enemy was featured in that film and is a strong supporter and accepted the award on behalf of the filmmakers.

“When you’re recognized by a board or by judges, that’s always good, but when you’re recognized by the people — because that’s who you make films for that’s who you make music for, that’s who you create art for — that’s always a special thing,” Rosado said.

Executive Director of the LIMEHOF Music Documentary Film Festival Tom Needham, along with the film festival’s Artistic Director Wendy Feinberg, presented 10 awards.

“Our winning films celebrated a breathtaking spectrum of music — from groundbreaking hip-hop and timeless folk to genre-defying rock and beyond — each revealing the brilliance of the artists behind them,” Needham continued. “This diversity is the heartbeat of our festival and the inspiration for what’s to come.”

The festival included 24 feature length and short music documentary films from around the world. The lineup included a wide range of diverse music genres, including classical, hip-hop, rock, jazz, ska, blues and folk, among others.

“I am so honored to have been part of this truly momentous three-day celebration of film and music,” Feinberg said. “My deepest thanks to the entire Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame Board for believing in this vision and guiding us through every twist and turn of our very first festival!”

LIMEHOF Music Documentary Film Festival 2025 Award Winners:

The Spirit of Independent Filmmaking Award: Hello! My Name is Blotto: THE MOVIE, Director: Robert Lichter (AKA Bert Blotto)

First Time Filmmaker Award: 40 Watts from Nowhere, Director: Sue Carpenter (Los Angeles, CA)

Social Impact Award- To My Rescue, it Was the S1Ws (A Public Enemy Story), Director: Janol Ture

Best International Film Award: Goddess of Slide: The Forgotten Story of Ellen McIlwaine, Director: Alfonso Maiorana (Canada)

Long Island Filmmaker Award: Building the Beatles, Director: John Rose (Setauket, NY)

Best Director Award: Hung Up on a Dream: The Zombies Documentary, Director: Robert Schwartzman (Los Angeles, CA)

Best Short Film Award: Coming Home: The Guggenheim Grotto Back in Ireland, Director: Will Chase (Brooklyn, NY)

Best Feature Award: Cat’s in the Cradle 50th Anniversary: The Song That Changed Our Lives, Director: Rick Korn; Accepting the award: Film producer S.A. Baron

Audience Award, Best Short: The Bronx Boys – The Evolution of B-Boy Culture, Director: Robert McCullough Jr.; Accepting the award: DJ Johnny Juice Rosado (Public Enemy, Uniondale, NY)

Audience Award, Best Feature: To My Rescue, it was the S1Ws (A Public Enemy Story), Director: Janol Ture