Oyster Bay Town Council Member Andrew Monteleone brings a wealth of experience in public service and community engagement. Before joining the Oyster Bay Town Board earlier this year,

Monteleone served as a member of the town Zoning Board of Appeals since 2021 and as a prosecutor for a local village government.

As a council member, he has been dedicated to preserving the town’s suburban quality of life while remaining mindful of fiscal responsibility and putting the needs of taxpayers first. Andrew’s commitment to community service is particularly evident in his efforts to support youth development.

As a school board member for St. Edward the Confessor School in Syosset, he has contributed to shaping policies that promote student success. He is also an active lecturer at St. Edward the Confessor Parish and a coach for the Syosset Little League, helping foster growth, teamwork, and leadership in young athletes. His passion for maintaining a thriving, family-friendly community drives his work as a town council member.

Monteleone’s professional journey began as an assistant district attorney in Nassau County, where he prosecuted criminal cases from arraignment to jury trials.

He later transitioned to private practice, founding a law firm specializing in personal injury litigation and estate planning.

Over the years, Monteleone has taken on leadership roles within the legal community, including serving as the president of the former Assistant District Attorneys’ Association and board member of the Colombian Lawyers Association of Nassau County.

He is also an active member of the New York State Bar Association, Nassau County Bar Association, and Knights of Columbus. His extensive legal expertise and leadership skills are invaluable in guiding the town board’s decision-making and ensuring cost-effective governance.

After graduating from Chaminade High School, Monteleone earned a bachelor of arts in biology and political science from Bucknell University, followed by a master of arts in political science from Long Island University – C.W. Post.

He completed his juris doctor at Fordham University School of Law, marking the start of a distinguished legal career. Monteleone lives in Syosset with his wife and two sons.

As the newest member of the town board, Andrew has already made great strides in protecting the quality of life of Town residents. He plans to continue those efforts in his next term, balancing the needs of residents while protecting their wallets.

“My past experiences have shown me the importance of working directly with residents to achieve common goals. While on the zoning board, we often had to foster compromise between applicants and residents who had concerns about specific projects.

“I’ve taken what I’ve learned during my time as a zoning board member and brought it to the Town Board, helping me be well-versed and knowledgeable in zoning issues. I’ve supported the town’s efforts in strengthening zombie home legislation and other quality of life issues, including the creation of an adjudication bureau, which will help residents streamline the process of addressing quality of life issues.

“I will also continue to combat the issues stemming from state mandates and policies, as those external pressures often get passed onto the Town. My past experience has made me very familiar with zoning issues and the threats to our suburban character, which our residents cherish and we fight to protect.

“I will continue to strongly advocate for maintaining local control over our planning and development. Additionally, I will continue our efforts to bring more economic opportunities to our town, as we’ve already attracted new companies and hundreds of new jobs to our communities. I will continue to work with all involved parties on the revitalization of downtown Hicksville, as well as look for more opportunities for our communities to flourish and improve.

“I will also continue our ongoing efforts to protect Mother Nature through various cleanup initiatives, enhancing the quality of our waterways and preserving our natural resources.”