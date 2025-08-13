There’s something for everyone at Pride in Port’s Family Fun Day!

Immediately following the Pride in Port parade on Saturday, Sept. 13, Campus Drive will host a Homecoming Football Game on the turf field and Family Fun Day inside and surrounding the track.

Starting at 12:30 p.m., Family Fun Day will feature many new games and activities. All are free. There will be carnival games for all ages, a nine-hole deluxe mini golf course, a “Skating in September” synthetic ice skating rink, and High School Club activities.

For senior citizens, there is a free luncheon in the Schreiber cafeteria with music provided by Bach to Rock, followed by free bingo with great prizes. Call 883-6656 to reserve a space (reservations required) and inquire about a free Town of North Hempstead bus.

Schreiber’s homecoming football game starts at 2:00 p.m. versus Plainview/Old Bethpage High School.

The popular Food Court Village featuring food trucks and booths will be located in the parking lot between Weber and the track from 12:00 – 6:00 p.m. The delicious choices include B Bistro to Go Vietnamese, Bosphorus, Dom’s Chicken, No Good Burger Joint, Rosie’s Grilled Cheese, Smusht, Twisty Pretzel, Yummy Gyro, and possibly more!

Go Port!