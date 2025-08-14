Back to school 2025: Your go-to guide for gear, clothes and everything in between

Camp is ending and back-to-school season is around the corner. That means labels, skincare, new clothing and accessories — and hopefully not dealing with the perils of group chats.

It can be a stressful time, but whether you’re sending your little one off to preschool or navigating the chaos of high school mornings, we’re here to help you make the transition from summer to school just a little bit smoother.

Here are 10 must-have items for the 2025 school year.

Head to Target in Riverhead to snag the ultimate lunchbox, the OmieBox Hot & Cold Bento. It’s the only lunch box that lets you keep both hot and cold foods side by side. It keeps them separate and at the right temperature thanks to its built-in insulated thermos and separate cold food compartments. Plus, leakproof seals keep everything in its place and they have multiple sections to pack a variety of foods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods in Patchogue has a stellar selection of Gaiam mats. Not only do they offer unparalleled grip for all kinds of workouts to set you up for success in the new school year, they come in a variety of fun colors and prints for adults and kids alike. We’ll take all the zen we can get in the 2025/26 school year!

When it comes to the status backpack for kids, it’s without a doubt STATE. Available in a variety of sizes to suit all ages and patterns/prints to suit all personalities, they’re as durable as they are stylish.

If you’re looking to head into the school season with a tan, SLOOSH has a variety of inflatable tanning beds available at Home Depot in Bay Shore. They’re UV resistant and have thoughtful touches like cupholders and removable headrests. You can use them to float in a pool or on the grass.

Targets across Long Island carry Bright Creations Kids Art Smocks, which are waterproof and perfect for protecting younger children’s school clothing from getting too messy.

If there’s one thing that stresses children — and adults, for that matter — of any age, it’s acne. Get ahead of any problems with Murad’s new Biome-Balancing Clear & Prevent Acne Treatment Serum. Available at Sephora stores across Long Island, it works to help clear all types of breakouts and prevent acne relapses.

Cat & Jack, available at all Target stores, is aaaaamazing for everything from water bottles and school supplies, to clothing and accessories. Plus, should anything go wrong you have a whole year to get a full refund on your purchase.

When it comes to labels, there’s no beating Mabel’s Labels. They make durable, dishwasher- and laundry-safe, waterproof, and customizable name stickers for school in all shapes and sizes to suit everything from shoes and shirts to lunch boxes, backpacks and more.

Started by a mother and daughter team, Losano makes nontoxic and sustainable activewear and separates made of natural fabrics, so you don’t need to worry about your outfit disrupting your hormones — unfortunately a growing problem among today’s youth.

Little Spoon was founded with the goal of providing healthy, organic meals for babies and kids — and boy, have they delivered. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself noshing on your little one’s meals. They make snacks as well as meals, including plates, mess-free pouches, bars, puffs, fruit leathers and more to take the headache out of meal prep.