HerRise program inspires future women in STEM

Students from the HerRise STEM Squad program visit National Grid’s control center in Melville and learn about the different careers in engineering and technology.

National Grid hosted HerSuiteSpot on Aug. 8 at its Melville facility for the HerRise STEM Squad Career and College Exploration Program, a hands-on initiative designed to empower young women of color to explore opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

High school students from across Queens, Nassau, and Suffolk counties, including Elmont Memorial, The Mary Louis Academy, Valley Stream Central, Baldwin, Uniondale, and Half Hollow Hills West, participated in a full day of immersive activities. The event included an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of National Grid’s Gas Control Room and Materials Lab, which provided students a first-hand look at the systems that ensure safe and reliable energy delivery.

“The girls were incredibly engaged throughout the entire tour, and they were especially fascinated by the Gas Control Room,” said Yaryl Gonzalez, community engagement manager for National Grid. “It gave them a deeper understanding of how gas is safely delivered to their homes.”

The highlight of the program was a career panel featuring women engineers from National Grid, who shared their professional journeys, insights and advice for entering STEM fields. Students participated in open dialogue with the panelists, discussing career possibilities and the importance of representation in STEM industries.

Marsha Guerrier, founder and CEO of HerSuiteSpot, found the experience electrifying.

“From touring the control and testing rooms to meeting inspiring women engineers, the visit to National Grid sparked curiosity and opened their eyes to what’s possible in STEM careers. These moments matter, and they stay with our students long after the program ends.”

The event concluded with lunch, giveaways and continued conversations, tying back to the program’s focus on education, exploration, and empowerment.

National Grid continues to partner with organizations such as HerSuiteSpot to promote a more inclusive and diverse STEM workforce, demonstrating how corporate responsibility and community engagement can inspire the next generation of innovators.

For more information on HerSuiteSpot, visit hersuitespot.com.