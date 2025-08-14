50+ years, three classes, one bond: The enduring reunions of Port Washington grads

Schreiber Reunion Junkies from classes of ’71 – ’73 are committed to keeping their classes’ bond together well into their twilight years.

For over half a century, a remarkable group of three graduating classes from Schreiber High School has defied the odds, maintaining an unbreakable bond that has stood the test of time. Their story is one of enduring friendship, shared memories, and an unwavering commitment to their alma mater.

The classes represent those who graduated in 1971, 1972 , 1973 and their journey began when they grew up in Port Washington, attending the schools and witnessing each other’s transitions from childhood to adolescence. Little did they know that the connections they would form would last a lifetime.

As the group navigated the excitement of growing up in one of the greatest eras in life, the 50s through the 70s, their friendship deepened and they vowed to keep the three tight-knit classes together over the years, holding five and ten year reunions, and planning smaller mini-gatherings in Port Washington, and Florida for Port retirees, over the years. The group shared countless experiences that would become the foundation of their lasting bond.

“We were just a bunch of wide-eyed kids back then when we were growing up in our idyllic community,” said Larry Wurzel, the organizer of his Class of ’71. “But there was something special about our class. We clicked almost immediately with the other classes of 1972 and 1973 and keep in touch constantly in person.”

“We’ve been there for each other through thick and thin,” said Linda Ragusa DeMeo, Class of ’73, who still lives in Port Washington and is considered one of the three “Reunion Junkies” who organize their respective high school reunions, along with Wurzel and Andrea Mastrocinque-Martone.

She said, “It’s like having an extended family.”

Their annual gatherings have become a cherished tradition, filled with laughter, reminiscing, and the creation of new memories. They marvel at how Port has changed while still maintaining its quintessential charm.

“It’s like stepping back in time,” said John Gillot, Class of ’73, who frequently travels back to his alma mater from Pennsylvania

to attend gatherings of the classes. “We may have gray hair now, or no hair, but when we’re back together again, we’re those same kids again.”

The Secret to Longevity

When asked about the secret to maintaining such a close-knit group for over five decades, the friends attribute it to a combination of factors: Open communication, a shared sense of humor, and a deep appreciation for the bonds forged during their youthful years all play a role.

“We’ve made our friendship a priority,” explains Mastrocinque. “It takes effort to stay connected, especially with busy lives and geographical distances. But we’ve always believed it was worth it. “

A Model for Future Generations

The enduring friendship of these three Schreiber alumni classes has not gone unnoticed. Their story has inspired current students and recent alumni to foster similar connections.

“We often have other Schreiber class alumni folks approach us during our reunions, asking how we’ve managed to stay so close,” said Evan Sarzin, Class of ’71. “We tell them it’s simple – make the effort, be there for each other, and never forget the special bond you share.”

Looking to the Future

As the Class of ‘71 approaches its 55th reunion in the next couple of years, the group shows no signs of slowing down.

“Fifty years + is just the beginning,” said Wurzel. “We’re aiming for 75, maybe even 100. As long as we’re able, we’ll keep coming back to Port and cherishing this incredible friendship.”

The story of these Schreiber graduates serves as a testament to the enduring power of friendship and the lasting impact of the elementary through high school experience. Their unwavering commitment to each other and their alma mater inspires all who hear their tale, reminding us of the profound connections that can be forged during our formative years.

Their legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire generations of Schreiber students and graduates for years to come.

The Class of ’71 will hold a 55-year reunion in August of next year at the Port Yacht Club on Aug. 22, 2026. Friday night will be a large pre-reunion gathering at the Polish Hall. For more information, visit the Class of ’71 Facebook page (Paul D. Schreiber High School Class of ’71) or write Larry Wurzel at: Lawrencewurzel@gmail.com.