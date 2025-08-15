Bethpage students brew up skills and smiles at weekly Eagle’s Perk stand

Each Thursday morning this summer, students from Bethpage’s Extended School Year program have been delighting staff and community members with homemade treats, fresh coffee and friendly service at their weekly pop-up bake sale, The Eagle’s Perk.

Formerly known as ESY Eats, the student-run venture has evolved into a full-service stand offering a rotating menu of baked goods, beverages and warm hospitality. Students take the lead each week by planning the menu, preparing all the treats from scratch and running the stand outside Bethpage High School.

But The Eagle’s Perk is more than just a bake sale — it’s a hands-on learning opportunity. By staffing the stand, students gain valuable real-world experience in areas such as customer service, money handling, math, food safety and culinary skills. The project not only reinforces academic and life skills but also fosters confidence, teamwork and a sense of pride in their work.

There are still a few weeks left to enjoy The Eagle’s Perk this summer. The stand is open every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. outside Bethpage High School.