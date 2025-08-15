Glen Cove Beautification Commission spruces sp Pascucci Field with volunteer effort

The Glen Cove Beautification Commission cleared weeds and spread fresh mulch at Pascucci Field, beginning its fall project to improve the city’s sports courts.

City Council Member and Beautification Commission Liaison Mike Ktistakis joined the team of volunteers, alongside Mayor Pam Panzenbeck and Council Member Grady Farnan. lending a hand and helping lead the mission to improve the field.

Local business owner Tony Lagos, of Burger Boys, generously provided delicious food to keep the hardworking volunteers fueled. The meal was delivered by Kevin Losee, adding a perfect finish to a productive afternoon.

“It’s amazing what we can accomplish when we work together,” said Lora Cusumano, chair of the commission. “Pascucci Field is a special place for so many families, athletes, and neighbors. We’re proud to keep making it better — and grateful to local businesses like Burger Boys for supporting our volunteers.”

“Beautification projects like these are the heart of community pride in Glen Cove. I’m always inspired by the dedication of our volunteers and local businesses who step up to help. It’s teamwork that makes our city shine,” Ktiskis said.