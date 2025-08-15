Quantcast
Election 2025

Glen Cove City Council candidate Danielle Fugazy Scagliola, Democrat: Election 2025 Guide

Danielle Fugazy Scagliola
Here’s everything you need to know about Danielle Fugazy Scagliola, candidate for Glen Cove City Council in the 2025 elections.

My name is Danielle Fugazy Scagliola. I am a financial journalist with more than 20 years of experience.

I worked as a reporter and then an editor for Thomson Reuters. I now have my own content creation business and keep an office in the heart of downtown Glen Cove. I cover middle-market private equity, the bond market, banking, and more.

I have four kids, one who is starting her second year at Cornell (Glen Cove High School 2024 graduate), a senior at Glen Cove High School, a freshman at Glen Cove High School and a 5th grader at Landing Elementary. I am married to Tommy Scagliola.

I am running for my fourth term as a councilperson. I believe there are three things that make a community thrive: a strong quality of life in the downtown, our strong school district, and good transportation.

I have spent the majority of my time in the office working on these three initiatives, among many other things.

As president of the Glen Cove Education Foundation, I have helped raise more than $400,000 that has gone into our public schools. Last year, we donated $500 to every K-5 teacher to provide a flexible seating option in the classroom.

Additionally, we launched a robotics team and donated money for a new piano for our award-winning music program. I have been part of the Business Improvement District since I rented an office downtown about 15 years ago.

I have worked hard to improve our downtown. I successfully advocated for new sidewalks and building painting, and I brokered a deal to bring a theater to the downtown, which will open at the end of 2025 or early 2026.

I believe the theater will help bring more people to our downtown area, which will, in turn, help the businesses. I have also worked with riders of the Oyster Bay Train Line to get an express train and a direct train added to our westbound peak commute.

These are key things that I will continue to work on. In addition to those things, I helped bring the graduation banner program to our downtown and the veteran banner program to Morgan Park. I have raised more than $100,000 for Nosh, the VFW, our local ball fields, and more.

I will continue to work on these initiatives and more. I am dedicated to making Glen Cove the best place it can be for all its residents.

Organization I am involved with:

Council Member; liaison to the Youth Bureau; liaison to the Glen Cove City School District; president of the Glen Cove Education Foundation; executive member of the Business Improvement District; PTA Member; softball coach; member of Sons and Daughters of Italy.

To learn more about the 2025 Nassau County elections candidates, visit longislandpress.com/tag/Nassau-County-elections-2025.

