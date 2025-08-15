Glen Cove City Council candidate Danielle Fugazy Scagliola, Democrat: Election 2025 Guide

Here’s everything you need to know about Danielle Fugazy Scagliola, candidate for Glen Cove City Council in the 2025 elections.

My name is Danielle Fugazy Scagliola. I am a financial journalist with more than 20 years of experience.

I worked as a reporter and then an editor for Thomson Reuters. I now have my own content creation business and keep an office in the heart of downtown Glen Cove. I cover middle-market private equity, the bond market, banking, and more.

I have four kids, one who is starting her second year at Cornell (Glen Cove High School 2024 graduate), a senior at Glen Cove High School, a freshman at Glen Cove High School and a 5th grader at Landing Elementary. I am married to Tommy Scagliola.

I am running for my fourth term as a councilperson. I believe there are three things that make a community thrive: a strong quality of life in the downtown, our strong school district, and good transportation.

I have spent the majority of my time in the office working on these three initiatives, among many other things.

As president of the Glen Cove Education Foundation, I have helped raise more than $400,000 that has gone into our public schools. Last year, we donated $500 to every K-5 teacher to provide a flexible seating option in the classroom.

Additionally, we launched a robotics team and donated money for a new piano for our award-winning music program. I have been part of the Business Improvement District since I rented an office downtown about 15 years ago.

I have worked hard to improve our downtown. I successfully advocated for new sidewalks and building painting, and I brokered a deal to bring a theater to the downtown, which will open at the end of 2025 or early 2026.

I believe the theater will help bring more people to our downtown area, which will, in turn, help the businesses. I have also worked with riders of the Oyster Bay Train Line to get an express train and a direct train added to our westbound peak commute.

These are key things that I will continue to work on. In addition to those things, I helped bring the graduation banner program to our downtown and the veteran banner program to Morgan Park. I have raised more than $100,000 for Nosh, the VFW, our local ball fields, and more.

I will continue to work on these initiatives and more. I am dedicated to making Glen Cove the best place it can be for all its residents.

Organization I am involved with:

Council Member; liaison to the Youth Bureau; liaison to the Glen Cove City School District; president of the Glen Cove Education Foundation; executive member of the Business Improvement District; PTA Member; softball coach; member of Sons and Daughters of Italy.

To learn more about the 2025 Nassau County elections candidates, visit longislandpress.com/tag/Nassau-County-elections-2025.