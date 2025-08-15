Nassau County Legislator District 18 candidate Karen Bhatia, Democrat

Karen Bhatia is a candidate for Nassau County Legislator in District 18. She earned her undergraduate degree from Stanford University, a law degree from George Washington University, and a master’s in public policy from Harvard University. She has lived in Roslyn Heights for over 20 years.

Bhatia has nearly two decades of experience as an attorney, policymaker, tech innovator, and educator. She started her career as an attorney at Wall Street law firms and has helped businesses start, grow, and navigate complex regulations.

In her public service career, she served as a senior official in the New York City Economic Development Corporation, leading initiatives that created jobs, expanded workforce training, and supported small businesses. She developed strategies for entrepreneurship and emerging technologies and oversaw more than $250 million in public and private investment in local communities.

Bhatia’s work has always focused on innovation and finding new, practical solutions to difficult problems. She has designed policies to grow the economy, modernize government services, and prepare communities for the future.

She has extensive experience in public service. Bhatia has supported youth and education in our community, organizing mentoring programs and regularly speaking at high schools and universities about innovation and entrepreneurship. She has also volunteered internationally with nonprofits supporting street children and worked on technology access initiatives for underserved youth.

Her pro bono legal work includes supporting veterans who want to start businesses, helping women and underserved entrepreneurs access capital, and advising nonprofits on business growth. She has volunteered for more than 15 years on voting rights, protecting access to the ballot in multiple states, and ensuring fair elections.

Karen is currently an educator, teaching entrepreneurship and economic development at Stanford University in the New York program. She has also served as a visiting practitioner at Cornell Tech, working with graduate students building companies that serve the public sector. She is committed to using her expertise in law, policy, and innovation to strengthen communities across Nassau County.

Statement on why I’m running

I am running for Nassau County Legislator because our community deserves a government that is transparent, effective, and focused on solving real problems, not playing politics. Nassau County faces challenges with affordability, government accountability and infrastructure- such as public safety, clean water, and safe roads. These issues require fresh ideas and a willingness to work across party lines.

My career has been about building innovative solutions that deliver results – whether that’s creating jobs, modernizing services, or expanding opportunities. I want to bring that same approach here in Nassau County to make it more affordable for families and seniors to stay, keep our neighborhoods safe, and protect our water and environment for future generations.

Top three issues and how I will fix them

Affordability and Property Taxes

Push for a fairer property tax assessment system to ensure homeowners are not overpaying.

Demand transparency on how tax dollars are spent.

Advocate for cost-saving measures that reduce wasteful government spending.

Attract new businesses to expand our tax base and create jobs, reducing the burden on homeowners.

Essential Infrastructure: Public Safety, Roads and Clean Water

Support law enforcement by ensuring our police, firefighters, and first responders, especially understaffed departments, have the staffing, training, and equipment they need.

Improve road safety by targeting dangerous intersections, advocating for better signage, addressing any infrastructure issues and exploring ways to target aggressive driving.

Protect clean drinking water and reduce pollution in waterways so beaches are not repeatedly closed due to contamination. This includes pushing for stronger stormwater management.

Government Efficiency and Transparency