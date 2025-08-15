New Hyde Park McDonald’s to hold Friday kids party with free food and charity drive

A New Hyde Park McDonald’s is making a fast food stop a little extra fun next Friday.

On Friday, Aug. 22, McDonald’s at 2045 Jericho Turnpike will host its second Parking Lot Party from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. outside the restaurant.

“It’s just like a carnival. We’re just creating a fun environment,” said Claudia Santiago, the restaurant supervisor who spurred the event. “Having it at McDonald’s is like a win-win: You get to eat your favorite McDonald’s food, and you get to have fun.”

The first 50 attendees will receive a free Happy Meal, which Santiago said was a hit at the last event.

“It’s one of the best ways to give back to the community and connect,” Santiago said of the event. “Sometimes we don’t get to have that connection because we can be seen just handing out the food, but this involves the whole family.”

There will also be free face painting, balloons, outdoor games, and photo opportunities with classic McDonald’s characters, like Grimace. If people bring donations from the Ronald McDonald House wishlist to the event, they’ll get a chance to spin a wheel for free prizes, like McDonald’s merchandise or free food.

“Last time, we just had the Ronald McDonald House, just to spread awareness,” said Pam Gianni, the location’s office manager. “This time, we’re attaching the wish list to the event so people can bring in something for the Ronald McDonald House in hopes that we fulfill it.”

The wishlist includes items like paper towels, Swiffer pads, cleaning sprays, laundry detergent, bottled water, nonperishable and canned foods, nonperishable microwaveable meals, bowls and plates and gift cards to places like Stop & Shop, CVS and Target.

Gianni said the team looks forward to connecting with the community and hopefully serving some new customers.

“It just lets us be part of the community,” Gianni said. “And, it’s going to be a great time. Who doesn’t love a party?”