Oyster Bay-East Norwich hosts Olympic Games for students

Oyster Bay-East Norwich’s Extended School Year program, known as the ESY, hosted its annual “ESY Olympics” on Monday, Aug. 11 at Theodore Roosevelt School.

The event brought together students from both Theodore Roosevelt and James H. Vernon Schools for a day of activities that blended physical exercise with learning opportunities. On the school’s blacktop and field, students rotated through stations that challenged both their minds and bodies — matching sight words before sinking a basketball shot, bowling and then counting the pins still standing and crawling through a tunnel while carrying a puzzle piece to complete a puzzle at the finish.

Families and caregivers lined the sidelines to cheer on the young athletes, while one-on-one aides offered encouragement and support at each station. The district said the ESY Olympics is more than just a fun summer tradition, it’s a celebration of learning, perseverance and community.