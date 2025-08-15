Sea Cliff Fire Department hosts emergency preparedness workshop, distributes free response kits

The Sea Cliff Fire Department led an emergency preparedness workshop on July 31, providing tools and resources to prepare residents for natural or man-made disasters.
Each participating family received a free Citizen Preparedness Corps Response Starter Kit, which was filled with emergency prep essentials like a radio, flashlight, batteries, freshwater packets, food packs, heavy-duty gloves, tarp, emergency blanket, water container, glow stick, and whistle.
Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton partnered with New York State to host the workshop.
“In an unpredictable world, being prepared to respond to an emergency can be a tremendous source of comfort as we go about our daily lives,” DeRiggi-Whitton said. “By providing a step-by-step guide to best practices in emergency preparedness at their workshops, New York State’s Citizen Preparedness Corps is providing the public with a tremendous service that helps us keep our families safe, and I am so thankful to our partners at the State and the Sea Cliff Fire Department for bringing these valuable resources to our community.”