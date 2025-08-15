Quantcast
New Hyde Park
Education

Summer library program returns for 2nd year in New Hyde Park-Garden City Park

Students in the summer reading program play together.
New Hyde Park-Garden City Park School District

Summer reading was in full swing for New Hyde Park students.

New Hyde Park-Garden City Park School District invited students to enjoy the library amenities at both Garden City Park School and Manor Oaks School during the second annual summer library program.

Students build with blocks in the summer reading program.

The program, which was held July 8 to Aug. 12, engaged students in a variety of hands-on activity stations, including building with Legos, Jenga and other construction toys, playing cards or board games, coloring and arts and crafts, like beaded bracelets.

Students sit together in the summer reading program.

There was also time set aside for reading and students were encouraged to borrow books to enjoy at home.

