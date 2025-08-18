Port Washington Navy SEAL veteran braved Hudson swim to honor fallen heroes

On Saturday, Aug. 17, Port Washington native and seven-year Navy SEAL veteran Brian Valenza joined more than 350 participants in the seventh annual New York City SEAL Swim, a 3.5-mile multi-sport event across the Hudson River honoring fallen heroes and raising money for the Navy SEAL Foundation.

Valenza, who grew up in Port Washington and swam competitively before attending the U.S. Naval Academy, said the event was unlike any other.

“The current was wicked,” he said. “It got pretty unsafe out there and thank goodness for the rescue crews on jet skis who pulled swimmers away from danger. They saved a lot of lives today.”

The swim began at Liberty State Park in New Jersey and included stops at the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, before ending with a run carrying the American flag to the World Trade Center. But due to dangerous conditions near Battery Park, organizers ended the swim early.

Valenza said the decision to stop was the right call.

“The New York State Troopers and the six guys on jet skis from the South Shore of Long Island—mostly from Massapequa, Oceanside and Long Beach—were incredible,” he said. “They risked themselves to make sure none of us were pushed under the barge. Those men were true lifesavers.”

The Navy SEAL Foundation, which directs 94 cents of every dollar raised to programs for active duty SEALs, veterans and their families, was at the heart of Valenza’s participation.

“What drew me to the swim was knowing that every dollar raised goes directly to supporting our community,” he said. “The foundation is invaluable in supporting the specific needs of SEAL families and I’ve seen firsthand how much it matters.”

The event brought together both current and former SEALs, as well as civilian athletes. For Valenza, that camaraderie was a reminder of his years on SEAL Team Four.

“When I was out there pulling people out of the water with some of the same guys I once served with, it reminded me of the team environment I can always count on,” he said.

Though he has swum in similar charity events in Tampa, Boston, Annapolis and even overseas, Valenza said swimming in New York carried special meaning.

“To be out there in the Hudson, looking up at the Statue of Liberty, knowing we were honoring the warriors of EXTORTION 17 and the lives lost on 9/11—it was powerful,” he said.

Valenza credited not just the SEALs, but also the South Shore volunteers and the wider Long Island contingent who came out to support the effort.

“Long Island represented today,” he said. “I’m from Port, but those South Shore watermen saved lives. It was amazing to see our community step up in such a big way.”

The swim raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Navy SEAL Foundation, which offers more than 30 programs, including scholarships, family camps and support for Gold Star families. For Valenza, the mission was deeply personal.

“This isn’t just a swim—it’s about giving back to the families who carry the burden of service,” he said. “That’s why I keep coming back, year after year.”

Visit www.navysealfoundation.org to learn more about the foundation, to make a donation and to stay informed about upcoming events.

With additional reporting by Larissa Fuentes