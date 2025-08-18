Port Washington, Manhasset leaders elected to serve on Nassau Girl Scouts board

(L. to R.) Mike Mannix, Danielle D’Ambrosio and Madison Bruck were elected to serve as Members-at-Large on the Girl Scouts of Nassau County Board of Directors.

Manhasset residents Danielle D’Ambrosio, Madison Bruck and Port Washington resident Mike Mannix have been elected to serve on the Girl Scouts of Nassau County’s Board of Directors through 2027, the organization announced.

The three new board members were officially sworn in during the Girl Scouts’ 60th Annual Meeting at Nassau Community College in Garden City. The board is composed of lifelong Girl Scouts, community leaders, and nonprofit and corporate executives who help guide the council’s vision, mission, and programs for girls across Nassau County.

“Our board of directors is made up of passionate leaders who believe in the power of Girl Scouting to inspire and uplift the next generation,” said Randell Bynum, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Nassau County. “I am eager to see this group of leaders inspire and shape the Girl Scout experience in their terms. I am confident they will help to fulfill our mission to build girls of courage, confidence and character.”

Danielle D’Ambrosio, global head of asset management, real estate for Strategic Value Partners, brings her financial expertise and leadership experience to the board.

A former Girl Scout herself, Danielle earned both her Silver and Gold Awards and remains a proud lifetime member.

“Having had the experience of Girl Scouts at like a critical time in my life, it’s really made the difference between being someone and being who I am. And I wanted to give that back to other other young women,” said D”Ambrosio.

She has served on the Girl Scouts of Nassau County’s Finance and HR Committees and applies her professional experience to help the board oversee audits and guide organizational strategy.

“Serving on the board allows me to give back to an organization that shaped me during my formative years,” said D’Ambrosio. “Nonprofits like the Girl Scouts are a wonderful opportunity to learn governance, contribute your skills, and make a real impact in the lives of young women.”

Madison Bruck, a member of Troop 509 in the Manhasset service unit, has been a Girl Scout since she was a Daisy.

She currently serves as an alternate delegate and a member of the Girl Leadership Committee and is grateful for the opportunity to serve on the board of directors.

Bruck earned her Girl Scout Silver Award by raising awareness for the hearing-impaired community through education about the TTY system and American Sign Language and is currently working toward her Gold Award.

“I wanted to give older Girl Scouts a voice and help create programs that keep girls engaged as they grow older,” Bruck said. “Being part of the GLC allows me to collect girls’ ideas and bring them to the board to help establish new initiatives. I would encourage any Girl Scout to step up into a leadership role. It has been such a meaningful experience for me.”

Mannix, founder of leadership training company Unparalleled Performance and co-author of “The 5Ls – The Gift of a Balanced Life,” said his work with the Girl Scouts aligns with his lifelong focus on developing leadership skills.

“Everyone thinks it’s just cookies, but it’s not,” Mannix said about the Girl Scouts. “It’s a leadership organization that empowers young women to become future leaders. I want to help bring more awareness to that.”

One of his goals is to highlight the Girl Scouts’ Gold Award, the organization’s highest honor, which he believes deserves the same recognition as the Boy Scouts’ Eagle Scout rank.

In addition to his corporate work and speaking engagements, Mannix teaches leadership, management and strategic planning as an adjunct professor at New York University, including programs for first-generation college students.

“Being able to represent Port Washington in such a prestigious organization that truly changes lives for the better means a lot to me,” Mannix said.

For more information about the Girl Scouts of Nassau County, visit www.gsnc.org.